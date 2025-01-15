Kytes goes live on AWS Marketplace & strengthens AWS partnership with ISV Accelerate Program

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Kytes, an AI-powered content distribution and consumption analytics platform, is excited to announce that its innovative solutions are now available on AWS Marketplace. AWS customers interested in trying Kytes can now easily subscribe directly from their AWS account, streamlining the onboarding and billing process, which will be managed within their existing AWS bills.

Kytes Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program: Driving Innovation in Digital Transformation

Kytes, a leading platform for secure content distribution and interactive content experiences, is delighted to also announce its membership in the prestigious AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. This global co-sell initiative, designed to connect innovative software vendors with Amazon Web Services' (AWS) vast sales network, marks a transformative milestone in Kytes' journey toward delivering scalable, secure, and cutting-edge solutions to businesses worldwide.

A Partnership that Elevates Capabilities

By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kytes strengthens its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the complex needs of modern businesses. This partnership leverages AWS' robust infrastructure to provide enhanced scalability, security, and AI-driven innovation.

* Seamless Scalability and Unmatched Security: With AWS' advanced cloud tools, Kytes ensures uninterrupted scalability to meet evolving business demands. AWS' trusted security frameworks safeguard data at every stage, reinforcing Kytes' commitment to protecting client information.

* Industry-Leading AI Integration: Powered by AWS Bedrock, Kytes unlocks advanced AI capabilities across over 50 content formats, including documents, images, and multimedia, enabling businesses to offer smarter and more interactive content experiences.

* Data-Driven Insights for Smarter Decisions: Through AWS' robust analytics tools, Kytes empowers businesses to gain actionable insights into user engagement, facilitating informed decision-making and improved outcomes.

This collaboration exemplifies Kytes' vision of delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Recognition of Excellence & Redefining the Future

Kytes' inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program reflects its adherence to the highest industry standards. The platform underwent rigorous evaluations of its architecture, security protocols, and customer success record to meet AWS' stringent requirements. This partnership with AWS reaffirms Kytes' vision of innovation and customer success. By leveraging AWS' cutting-edge technologies, Kytes is well-equipped to support businesses in their digital transformation journeys, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve.

V Hari , Co-Founder of Kytes, commented, "Becoming a member of the AWS ISV-A Program represents a new chapter for Kytes. This partnership empowers us to deliver secure, scalable, and transformative solutions to the vast network of AWS clients, enabling them to thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape."

AWS AI Conclave

The 8th edition of the AWS AI Conclave is all set to bring some of the brightest minds in the AI ecosystem together. Happening in Bengaluru on January 24th, 2025, Kytes is a proud participant and will have a designated booth in the exhibitors zone. Kytes invites attendees to contribute to the discussions shaping the future of AI, and of their businesses.

About Kytes

Kytes.app is an AI-powered content distribution and consumption analytics platform committed to sharing content securely. Kytes provides deep insights about consumption and engagement of your users over traditional content sharing methods, cloud or otherwise. The app not only shares DRM-protected content but also makes it interactive, while providing real-time insights to senders about the AI-enhanced consumption experience of the recipients. This empowers businesses to gauge the intent of potential customers, giving them a competitive edge. With Kytes, you're not just ahead--you're setting the pace.

