Lady J Studio Relaunches with New Vision and Expanded Collection, Celebrating 30 Years of Artistic Excellence

SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Lady J Studio, the renowned creative hub helmed by the mother-daughter duo Jasmine Jehangir and Simone Shorff, proudly announces its brand relaunch, marking a pivotal moment in its illustrious 30-year journey. With a renewed vision and an expanded product line, Lady J Studio continues to solidify its reputation as a leading name in luxury handcrafted glass artistry. Inspired by the legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday, whose stage name "Lady Day" resonates with their passion for art and culture, Lady J Studio has always been more than just a design studio. Brand Relaunch: A New Vision As part of the brand relaunch, Lady J Studio unveils a bold new vision that expands its creative horizons. The studio, known for its bespoke luxury glass products, will now offer an even wider range of handcrafted glass artistry. From intricate mosaics and stained glass to innovative zentangle art, the studio's expanded portfolio promises to captivate both new and loyal patrons alike.

"Our mission has always been to create luxury glass products of the highest quality, pieces that can be passed down through generations," says Jasmine Jehangir. "With this relaunch, we are not only expanding our product line but also reaffirming our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the timeless beauty of handcrafted glass."

Celebrating 30 Years of Excellence

This relaunch also coincides with the celebration of Lady J Studio's 30-year legacy. Over the past three decades, Lady J Studio has left its mark on some of India's most iconic heritage structures, including the World Trade Centre and the Cricket Club of India, as well as prestigious private residences in the UK, US, Dubai, and India. The studio's restoration work on stained glass window panels at churches and mansions built during the British Raj, including the UNESCO-awarded Rajabhai Clock Tower project, is a testament to its dedication to cultural heritage.

"Lady J Studio is not just a brand; it's a legacy," says Simone Shorff. "We are honored to celebrate 30 years of artistic excellence and to continue this journey with our expanded offerings. Our new collections are a tribute to the craftsmanship and creativity that have defined us over the years."

Jasmine Jehangir, the visionary founder, brings decades of experience in the creative arts, from her early days at Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai to her foray into graphic art and interior design. Her daughter, Simone Shorff, adds a unique dimension to the studio with her expertise in music, art, and psychology, having worked extensively in music therapy and curation of jazz festivals. Together, they create works that not only beautify spaces but also touch the soul, drawing a unique parallel between the art forms they cherish.

As Lady J Studio embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to blend art, glass, and music into works that inspire and endure. The studio's new collections will soon be showcased at upcoming exhibitions, inviting art lovers, collectors, and design enthusiasts to experience the elegance and artistry that define Lady J Studio.

For more information about Lady J Studio and its latest collections, please visit - https://ladyjstudio.com/

