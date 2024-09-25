Learning Routes Introduces 'AI College Finder' - The Future of College Selection

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 25: Learning Routes Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading Edtech companies in India, proudly marked its 8th anniversary this year. Along with this milestone, Learning Routes introduced its latest innovations - 'AI College Finder' and 'College Comparison Tool' to enhance the college selection experience for its users. The 'AI College Finder' launched by Learning Routes is highly personalised to help you discover colleges that perfectly align with your requirements. The tool offers a range of courses and specialisations in online, distance, and executive modes, ensuring that you can find the ideal program to meet your professional goals even if you are already employed. By simply clicking on the options provided, you are guided step by step to colleges that will help you achieve your aspirations. It provides a tailored list of courses and specialisations that match your interests and a curated list of suitable colleges to help you make informed decisions about your academic future. This new, empowering experience allows students to take charge of their educational journeys.

With the 'College Comparison Tool,' students can compare colleges based on specific parameters listed, such as placements, ranking of colleges, mode of education, fees, courses offered, and more. Learning Routes believes that this feature will enhance the user experience, and more students will benefit from the revamped website. Learning Routes is now more focused on innovating and bringing out EdTech advancements for a better user experience.

Over the years, the organisation has forged strong partnerships with some of the top business schools in India, offering a diverse range of online programmes, including undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes and short-duration job-oriented certificate courses designed to meet the evolving needs of learners and industries alike. Online courses like online MBA, BBA, BCA and MCA are most in demand amongst learners who aim to upgrade their careers. Learning Routes is a digital portal helping students find the right courses to meet their career goals. It aims to empower working professionals and students to acquire industry-relevant knowledge, hone leadership skills, and gain an edge in their careers.

Over the years Learning Routes has diligently worked to build a reputation in the online education sector by providing unbiased guidance to students from diverse backgrounds. It works with the vision of assisting working professionals with their educational needs so they can be efficient in their work. In the upcoming years, Learning Routes plans to expand its range of programmes and cater to an even larger segment of students to meet the company's objective of "education for all".

Learning Routes was founded in 2016 with a small team from a small office in Gurugram. Today, it has turned into a 500+ employee company in India with its headquarters at Plot No. 121, Sector 44, Gurgugram, Haryana. The roots of LR have spread across five Indian cities and are flourishing. One of the facets behind the success of Learning Routes is the passion and relentless focus on innovation. With this milestone of completing 8 years of excellence, the organisation gears up for better and more exciting future opportunities with the mission to help working professionals reach the zenith of their careers.

