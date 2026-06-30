Legrand's Arteor Advance Reflects the Evolution of Premium Living through Design, Technology and Sustainability

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Arteor Advance exemplifies Legrand India's vision for the future of premium living, where design, technology and sustainability converge to create more intuitive everyday experiences.

At a time when premiumisation is reshaping consumer expectations across metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Arteor Advance responds to the growing demand for solutions that seamlessly combine aesthetics, performance, and intelligent functionality. Designed for contemporary homes and workspaces, the range reflects a shift towards more intuitive, human-centric technology that enhances how people interact with their environments.

Arteor Advance is guided by a design philosophy that brings together visionary aesthetics, intuitive functionality, and a commitment to responsible innovation. Drawing from evolving lifestyle trends, the range balances minimalist forms with rich sensory detail, creating an experience that engages touch, sight, and sound. Capturing this essence, the campaign 'Feel Something New' expresses the elevated, tactile experience that defines Arteor Advance.

The range stands out for its refined design language, featuring elements such as a floating rocker, low-angle curvature, chamfered plates, and a soft locator glow that enhances usability in low-light conditions. Available in 2 distinctive design lines, Classic and Elite, Arteor Advance offers flexibility to suit diverse interior styles. With hybrid plates, both rocker formats can be seamlessly combined, enabling greater creative freedom while maintaining visual harmony.

Beyond aesthetics, Arteor Advance integrates advanced functionality with next-generation controls, smart-ready capabilities, and high-quality materials, delivering a solution that is as intuitive as it is elegant. It is designed for a new generation of consumers who value both form and function in equal measure.

In line with Legrand's focus on responsible innovation, Arteor Advance features 90% bio-based packaging designed to reduce environmental impact and support more sustainable product lifecycles.

Sharing his perspective, Tony Berland, CEO & MD, Group Legrand India, said, "With Arteor Advance, we bring together design excellence, innovation, and intent. More than a functional element, it reflects a refined approach to how people experience their living and working spaces, where every detail is thoughtfully designed to deliver both performance and aesthetic value."

Fabien Striblen, Principal Designer, Group Legrand, said, "Arteor Advance was conceived as a true architectural element rather than a conventional switch. Its signature floating rocker creates a sense of lightness and refinement while enhancing usability through a subtle light signature and intuitive touch. Designed with a modular architecture, premium finishes, and seamless integration of smart technologies, Arteor Advance adapts effortlessly to diverse interior styles and automation needs. The objective was simple: to create a solution that blends beautifully into its environment while delivering a sophisticated, contemporary, and future-ready user experience."

Manish Kumat, Principal Architect, Manish Kumat Design Cell, said, ''Arteor Advance integrates effortlessly into contemporary spaces where design and functionality must work in harmony. What stands out is its ability to complement a smart home ecosystem while preserving the architectural intent of a project. Its refined aesthetics, intuitive interface, and thoughtful detailing elevate everyday interactions, creating an experience that is both seamless and sophisticated for the end user."

Vidhi Duggad, Interior Designer, The Blue Wall Studio, said, "Arteor Advance exemplifies how thoughtful design can elevate everyday experiences. Its signature floating rocker, tactile precision, and refined finishes reflect the attention to detail that defines well-designed spaces. What I particularly value is its ability to maintain clean, minimalist aesthetics while seamlessly integrating with modern smart home ecosystems. It strikes a perfect balance between form and function, complementing the overall design vision while delivering an intuitive and sophisticated experience for the end user.''

To build salience among design-conscious consumers and homeowners, Legrand India also rolled out a targeted digital influencer campaign featuring 8 leading interior designers. Through visually rich content, the campaign positioned Arteor Advance as a premium lifestyle upgrade, highlighting its design-led appeal and intuitive functionality in real living spaces. The campaign generated strong engagement across digital platforms, helping position Arteor Advance as a design-led lifestyle choice rather than a conventional electrical product. It garnered over 5.4 million views and nearly 5 million impressions across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Complementing its digital outreach, Legrand India undertook a large-scale on-ground retail activation across 6 key cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Designed around the campaign's central idea of tactile discovery, the 'Mystery Box' activation encouraged retailers and electricians to experience Arteor Advance through touch and interaction before revealing the product, reinforcing the range's sensory design philosophy. The activation spanned over 110 counters and engaged more than 4,500 participants, generating strong interest and spot orders across key electrical markets.

Focused out-of-home branding across key electrical trade markets helped reinforce Arteor Advance's brand visibility. This included one unit at Chandni Chowk signal, Bhagirath Palace Market in Delhi, and 35 double-sided units from Princess Street Flyover to Lohar Chawl in Mumbai.

With Arteor Advance, Legrand reinforces its leadership in design-led electrical solutions, setting new benchmarks for premium living spaces in India.

About Group Legrand India

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, dedicated to supporting technological, societal, and environmental change around the globe. Legrand's core purpose is to improve lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet, with electrical and digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

For over two decades, Group Legrand India has maintained its leadership position in power protection business, utilizing its global expertise to tailor the offering to local market needs. The Group has strategic acquisitions which further solidified its commitment to delivering complete solutions, making it the preferred partner across diverse market segments.

Group Legrand India has several brands under its umbrella who are leaders in their respective product domain, namely IndoAsian, Numeric, Valrack, Adlec and NetRack. With a diverse workforce of 5000+ employees across India, Group Legrand India has 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, 3 R & D centres and a wide distribution network with over 870 distribution partners and 19000+ retailers.

Legrand's purpose guides its responsible commitments to a more sustainable world for all. Legrand's CSR commitments actively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN for a better and more sustainable future.

Legrand has laid out its CSR /Sustainability commitments in 4 main areas of actions to improve lives:

- Promote diversity and inclusion

- Reduce its carbon footprint

- Develop a circular economy

- Be a responsible business

As a specialist in electrical and digital infrastructure, reducing the carbon footprint and developing a circular economy approach within its activities are Legrand's priorities at all times. In addition, Legrand is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, while being a responsible player in its day-to-day relationships with all the stakeholders, especially its employees, customers and suppliers. Legrand has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 throughout the Group's value chain.

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