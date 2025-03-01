Lepton Software Showcases AI-Powered Geospatial Solutions at MWC, Driving Cost-Efficiency and Network Optimization

India PR Distribution

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 1: Lepton Software, a global leader in geospatial intelligence and AI-driven network solutions, is set to unveil its latest AI-powered innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, demonstrating how advanced geospatial intelligence can enhance network operations, reduce costs, and improve decision-making for telecom operators and enterprises.

At Booth Number 10, Block 5A83, Bharat Pavilion, Lepton Software will showcase innovative AI solutions that help telecom companies streamline network planning, optimize 5G deployment, and automate fiber network operations, leading to significant cost savings and operational efficiency.

How Lepton Software's AI Solutions Improve Network Operations and Reduce Costs

-Optimized 5G and Fiber Network Planning: AI-powered predictive models enable precise coverage forecasting, helping operators maximize network performance while minimizing investment waste.

-Automated Fiber Network Management: Intelligent automation streamlines the planning and rollout of fiber networks, reducing manual errors, resource waste, and deployment time.

-Geospatial AI for Cost Reduction: AI-driven insights help telecom providers reduce redundant infrastructure costs, identify underutilized assets, and enhance network expansion strategies.

- Proactive Network Maintenance & Risk Mitigation: Predictive analytics detect potential issues before they escalate, reducing downtime, maintenance costs, and service disruptions.

- Smarter Site Selection with AI: SmartMarket Data Intelligence leverages AI to identify the most profitable locations for infrastructure expansion, reducing CAPEX and improving ROI.

"The telecom industry is evolving rapidly, and AI-driven geospatial solutions are key to achieving cost efficiency, faster deployments, and improved network resilience," said Dr. Rajeev Saraf, Founder and CEO, Lepton Software. "At MWC, we are excited to showcase how our AI-powered solutions empower telecom operators to optimize network investments, enhance performance, and deliver superior connectivity."

With a legacy of over 30 years in geospatial intelligence, Lepton Software is trusted by leading telecom operators, ISPs, and enterprises for its data-driven solutions that accelerate digital transformation while cutting operational expenses.

Join Lepton Software at MWC Barcelona 2025, Booth Number 10, Block 5A83, Bharat Pavilion, to explore the future of AI-powered geospatial solutions for cost-effective network operations.

