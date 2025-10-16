Loop launches HealthFlex: The answer to 90% of Corporate Health Budgets Going Unused

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16: Loop Health, an insurance and healthcare partner serving over 1 million lives across 1,250+ companies, has announced the launch of HealthFlex, a first-of-its-kind benefits set-up that converts employee insurance budgets into health wallets. These wallets can be used to access specialist care, preventive health programs, family eldercare, mental wellness, and more.

Indian employers spend an average of INR 25,000-30,000 per employee annually on health benefits, yet nearly 90% of these allocations remain unused--locked in traditional insurance structures while employees continue to pay out-of-pocket for gyms, diagnostics, and consultations they actively use.

Unlike traditional broker platforms that offer variations of insurance coverage, HealthFlex converts employer allocations into digital health wallets with transparent balances. Employees select from life-stage benefit bundles--such as maternity care, chronic disease management, or preventive wellness--and access services through cashless, e-commerce-style transactions. The approach eliminates reimbursement delays and paper-based claims that typically suppress utilization.

Early adopters including Ola, Zepto, Livspace, ShareChat, Blu Pine, and Data Direct Networks report 30% upgrade rates, with participating employees averaging Rs. 18,000 in additional benefit utilization.

Loop Health is uniquely positioned as both an IRDAI-licensed Direct Broker managing group insurance and a healthcare provider with in-house doctors, 24x7 medical concierge, and partnerships with Cult.fit, Clove Dental, Orange Health, Redcliffe Labs, Lenskart, Newmi, and other healthcare vendors. This vertical integration eliminates the vendor fragmentation typical of traditional insurance companies, where employers must coordinate between separate insurance brokers, TPAs, wellness vendors, and healthcare providers--a process that typically requires Rs. 5-10 lakh in implementation fees and 3-6 months of HR bandwidth. With HealthFlex, the entire set-up is provided at no implementation cost to Loop's customers.

"The flex benefits market has grown 300%, but we've been solving the wrong problem," said Mayank Kale, CEO and Co-founder, Loop Health. "Legacy flex was designed by insurers to sell more coverage variations. HealthFlex empowers employees to direct their benefits where they're actually needed--health checkups for themselves, diabetes management for aging parents, fitness memberships for prevention. This is what benefits were always supposed to do."

Following strong early adoption, Loop Health plans to expand HealthFlex availability to mid-market and enterprise organizations across India over the next 12 months.

Founded in 2018, Loop Health combines IRDAI-licensed insurance brokerage with integrated healthcare delivery. The company serves 1,250+ organizations and one million lives across India and is backed by global investors including General Catalyst, Elevation Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator.

