Lucro Champions Sustainable Practices Through Innovative Recycling Partnership with Good Flippin' Burgers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Lucro, a leading waste management, recycling and manufacturing brand committed to creating a circular plastics economy and Good Flippin' Burgers, a socially conscious brand have come together to ensure the efficient collection and recycling of used water bottles. Under this collaboration, Lucro is collecting used water bottles from the latter's outlets and facilitating recycling of the same to ensure no bottle goes to landfill.

The approach to recycling involves an integrated and streamlined process. Once the Good Flippin' Burgers storage reaches capacity, the dedicated team from Lucro collects the bottles from various locations, ensuring a swift and efficient recycling process. Since the inception of the collaboration, over 30,000 bottles have been collected for recycling, contributing significantly to the reduction of environmental impact. Diverting this plastic from its end-of-life fate has led to a reduction in CO2-eq atmospheric emission of approximately: 993 kgs. This partnership exemplifies the dedication of both brands to foster environmentally responsible practices within the corporate sector.

Looking Ahead

Lucro's dedication to sustainable practices extends beyond its current partnerships. The brand envisions expanding its network of collaborations to promote responsible waste management further. By partnering with businesses committed to sustainability, the aim to create a ripple effect, inspiring others to adopt environmentally conscious practices. As Lucro continues to champion sustainable initiatives, it invites businesses and organizations to join in creating a greener and more sustainable future.

About Lucro

Lucro is a homegrown Indian recycling company that operates as a well-integrated waste management, recycling, and product manufacturing company contributing to the transition towards a circular plastics economy. Established in 2012, the company is an expert in recycling locally-sourced hard to recycle, flexible plastic waste. They also manufacture flexible packaging products, such as shrink & stretch wrap and other PE films made from recycled plastic waste. For more information, please visit https://lucro.in/

About Good Giving Water

Good Giving Water, a part of Good Giving Living is an Initiative of Good Flippin' Burgers. The endeavour enables 100% of the profits earned from the sale of Good Giving Water towards initiatives that contribute to the upliftment of the society. Good Flippin' Burgers is a rapidly growing fast-casual chain of restaurants that serve deliciously fresh burgers in a neighbourhood near you. With the ambition of becoming India's most loved burger brand, Good Flippin' Burgers currently has 35 locations across Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune. For more information, please visit: https://goodflippin.com/

