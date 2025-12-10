Lumina Datamatics Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the 3rd Successive Year

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is delighted to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the 3rd successive year. The current certificate is valid effective December 2025 through December 2026. This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment to nurturing a people-first culture built on trust, transparency, and consistent employee engagement.

A mere 527 companies from a galaxy of about 25,000 large companies (1,000 employees or more) in India have been certified as a Great Place To Work® in 2025-26.

While acknowledging this extraordinary achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech, said: "We are truly honored to receive the Great Place To Work® certification for the 3rd year in a row. This recognition reflects the values, ethics, and collaborative spirit that our team demonstrates every single day. It affirms that we are on the right path where trust, excellence, and employee well-being remain at the heart of everything we do."

With a participation rate of over 90% in the Great Place To Work® employee survey, the certification underscores the positive experiences shared by employees across the organization. Their honest feedback played a key role in securing this achievement once again.

Earning the certification for three successive years reinforces the company's commitment to creating a supportive, innovative, and growth-oriented workplace. This continued recognition is rooted in our dedication to:

- Building a culture of trust and transparency

- Promoting employee learning, development, and career advancement

- Continuously enhancing the work environment

- Encouraging innovation, collaboration, and shared success

Lumina Datamatics remains focused on fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to contribute to the company's ongoing growth and success.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include 8 of the top 10 academic publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,000 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.

