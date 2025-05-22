Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. Partners with Cordelia Cruises, Leveraging India's Booming Cruise Tourism Market

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 22: Mach Conferences & Events Ltd., India's leading MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) company, is proud to announce its appointment as a Distributor for Cordelia Cruises, India's premier luxury cruise line. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Mach Conferences' expansion, simultaneously enhancing its B2C portfolio and driving B2B growth in the luxury travel and event management sectors.

The Indian Cruise Industry: A Catalyst for Growth

India's cruise tourism industry is undergoing a transformation, supported by strategic government initiatives, infrastructure investments, and rising demand for premium travel experiences. Currently valued at US$229.96 million (2025), the sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53%, reaching US$319.05 million by 2029.

India's geographical advantages, including a 7,500 km coastline and 14,500 km of inland waterways, position the country as a future global cruise hub. Key highlights of the sector's growth include:

* Passenger Projections: From 950,000 passengers by 2030 to 4.5 million by 2047.

Infrastructure Advancements: The state-of-the-art Rs556 crore Mumbai International Cruise

* Terminal (MICT), capable of accommodating 10,000 passengers daily.

* Policy Reforms: Simplified e-visa facilities, reduced port charges, and priority berthing for cruise ships.

Mach Conferences & Cordelia Cruises: A Strategic Synergy

Cordelia Cruises, celebrated for its luxury offerings and world-class hospitality, aligns seamlessly with Mach Conferences' mission to deliver exceptional experiences. This partnership allows Mach Conferences to expand its B2C portfolio by offering exclusive access to Cordelia's itineraries, catering to discerning travellers and luxury seekers. Additionally, the collaboration is poised to strengthen B2B growth, enabling the company to create bespoke cruise-based solutions for corporate events, incentive travel, and group tours.

"This partnership with Cordelia Cruises is a pivotal step in our journey to redefine luxury travel and event management. It bolsters our B2C offerings while opening new avenues for B2B growth. As the Indian cruise market experiences unprecedented expansion, we are proud to lead the way in offering transformative experiences to our clients," said Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.

Strategic Vision

Mach Conferences' appointment as a Key Distributor for Cordelia Cruises aligns with the company's vision to leverage India's booming cruise tourism market. This move also complements the government's Cruise Bharat Mission, targeting 5 million passengers by 2047, and positions the company as a trailblazer in luxury travel and event management.

About Mach Conferences and Events Limited

A pioneer in the MICE industry, MACH Conferences and Events has set a high standard in successfully arranging, coordinating and carrying out formal Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events across the globe. The Company has more than 21 years of experience with certifications from eminent bodies like IATA, ADTOI, IATO, and PATA.

Having conducted over 300+ large and medium-size events in previous 3 years involving over 30 of the most elite brands, it takes pride in claiming to be among the supreme performers in the MICE industry. Not only in the Indian subcontinent, but our wings span across multiple countries. The company has top-notch set of experts with varied expertise apart from being blessed with an in-depth and updated knowledge of the MICE Industry. As a result, they know this sector inside out, better than the rest.

For further information, please contact:

Mach Conferences and Events Ltd.

Ms. Yashashvi Srivastava

Company Secretary

Email: compliance@machconferences.com

Website: https://www.machconferences.com/

Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665072/5333675/Mach_Conferences_and_Events_Logo.jpg

Ms. Samruddhi Bane | Mr. Adtiya Tikare

Email: samruddhi.bane@adfactorspr.com | aditya.tikare@adfactorspr.com

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Conferences' future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Conferences undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

Source: Statista, Swarajya Marg, Maritime Executive, The Ground Zero Post, TravelTrendsToday, Travel and Tour World, Rediff Money, Travel Biz Monitor

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665072/5333675/Mach_Conferences_and_Events_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)