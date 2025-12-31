Mach Conferences Secures ₹92 Crore Government Order from Punjab Government

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 31: Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. (BSE: 544248), a pioneer in the MICE industry, has been awarded a prestigious government contract valued at approximately ₹92 crore by the Government of Punjab for the Chief Minister's Tirth Yatra initiative.

The Company will be managing end-to-end execution of a 2 Nights / 3 Days pilgrimage programme for approximately 1,85,000 Yatris, facilitating travel from adjoining cities and villages of Mohali to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The mandate includes comprehensive logistics management, accommodation, transportation, and food & beverages, ensuring a seamless and dignified experience for the Yatris. This will be executed over a six-month period, with revenue visibility split between FY26 and the next financial year.

This order marks a significant milestone for Mach, which entered the government segment only around four months ago. In a relatively short period, the Company has successfully secured three government contracts of varying scale and complexity, reflecting its strong execution capabilities, compliance strength, and ability to manage large-scale, high-impact programmes.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Conferences & Events Ltd., said:

"This order from the Government of Punjab is a strong validation of Mach's execution capabilities, operational discipline, and ability to deliver large-scale, high-impact programmes with consistency and accountability. While we entered the government segment only around four months ago, we have consciously built the required systems, compliance framework, and on-ground capabilities to service this segment effectively. Securing multiple government contracts of varying size and complexity in such a short timeframe reinforces our confidence in the scalability and sustainability of this vertical. Going forward, we believe the government segment will evolve into a steady and meaningful contributor to our revenues, while also supporting profitability through improved utilisation, operating leverage, and long-term institutional relationships."

About Mach Conferences and Events Limited:

A pioneer in the MICE industry, MACH Conferences and Events has set a high standard in successfully arranging, coordinating and carrying out formal Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events across the globe. The Company has more than 20 years of experience with certifications from eminent bodies like IATA, ADTOI, IATO, PATA, EGAC, JATA, OTOAI, SKAL INTERNATIONAL, NIMA and ICPB

Having conducted over 300+ large and medium-size events in previous 3 years involving over 30 of the most elite brands, it takes pride in claiming to be among the supreme performers in the MICE industry. Not only in the Indian subcontinent, but our wings span across multiple countries. The Company has top-notch set of experts with varied expertise apart from being blessed with an in-depth and updated knowledge of the MICE Industry. As a result, they know this sector inside out, better than the rest.

