Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society Announces Governing Board Election Results for 2025-2030

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: The Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society (MCES), one of Pune's oldest and most respected minority educational organisations, has announced the results of its Governing Board elections for the term 2025-2030. The elections were conducted at the Trust Office Conference Hall, Azam Campus, Camp, Pune, under the supervision of Returning Officer J. F. Sherkar, Advocate.

In keeping with the Society's democratic traditions, members turned out in large numbers to elect the new Governing Board, with 1,351 members casting their vote and giving a thumping majority and strong mandate to the newly elected Board. The election process, including polling, counting and declaration of results on 30 November 2025, was carried out strictly in accordance with Election Rules-2025, pursuant to the Election Notification dated 1 November 2025, which had been published on the Society's notice board, in Prabhat newspaper and through postal communication to members.

The following candidates have been duly elected to the Governing Board of the M.C.E. Society for the term 2025-2030:

* Mrs. Abeda Inamdar

* Mr. Qureshi Abdul Qadeer

* Mr. Irfan J. Shaikh

* Prof. Shaikh Muzaffar

* Mr. Shaikh Abbas

* Mr. Mohd. Hanif Shaikh

* Mr. Afzal Khan

* Mr. Shaikh Mashkur

* Mr. Shaikh Sabir

* Mrs. Shaheda Sayyed

* Mr. Khan Alim Ashraf Abdul Qader

* Mr. I. P. Inamdar

* Mr. Shaikh Munnawar

"These elections are a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to inclusive, high-quality education for students from marginalised and minority communities. The new Governing Board brings together experience from across our schools and colleges, and will work to strengthen Azam Campus as a national model of value-driven education," said Mrs. Abeda Inamdar, President, Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society.

Founded in 1948, MCES today manages a diverse group of institutions across Azam Campus, including professional colleges in management, law, pharmacy, education, information technology, dentistry, hospitality and architecture, as well as renowned institutions such as Abeda Inamdar Senior College, Rangoonwala Dental College and the Anglo-Urdu schools. Together, they serve thousands of students from primary to postgraduate levels, with a special focus on learners from economically, educationally and socially weaker backgrounds, particularly from the Muslim minority, while nurturing a secular, plural and cosmopolitan campus culture.

The newly elected Governing Board is expected to further strengthen MCES's work in expanding access to higher education, enhancing digital and research infrastructure, fostering skill development and placements, and deepening community outreach initiatives across Maharashtra.

About Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society (MCES)

Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society is a registered educational society and public trust headquartered at Azam Campus, 2390-B, K. B. Hidayatullah Road, Camp, Pune-411001. Since 1948, it has been committed to providing quality, affordable education to the economically, educationally and socially weaker sections of society through a network of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges and professional institutions. MCES institutions are known for their strong emphasis on academic excellence, girls' education, civic responsibility and communal harmony.

