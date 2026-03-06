MAHE Establishes Quantum-Hub@MAHE to Advance India's Indigenous Quantum Hardware Ecosystem

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, today formally instituted Quantum-Hub@MAHE (Q-Hub@MAHE) at Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, a university-led indigenous quantum hardware and open-architecture ecosystem aligned with the objectives of India's National Quantum Mission. Manipal House of Quantum: Driving National Quantum Excellence.

Conceived as an integrated design-to-deployment platform, Q-Hub@MAHE brings together quantum hardware experimentation, Deep-Tech startup incubation, component innovation, workforce development, testing infrastructure, and translational research within a unified academic framework. The initiative is structured to strengthen India's sovereign capability across the quantum value chain.

As part of this multi-campus deep-tech strategy, Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru (MIT-BLR) will serve as the operational anchor for advanced hardware experimentation, cryogenic and RF infrastructure, and structured quantum engineering education and training.

The facility will commence operations with a 25-qubit dilution refrigeration (DR) open-architecture system designed for advanced training and experimentation. This marks the first phase of a structured roadmap progressing from sub-50 qubit training systems to 50-150 qubit proof-of-concept platforms and ultimately toward 150-1,000+ qubit industrial-grade quantum product systems.

Unlike access-based or vendor-locked deployments, Q-Hub@MAHE has been designed as an open-architecture ecosystem supporting indigenous component development, calibration systems, hardware integration, and scalable manufacturing pathways. The long-term vision includes indigenous Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) development, system miniaturisation, and industry-ready quantum hardware platforms.

The initiative was formalised through Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) with QuantrolOx (Finland) in association with Bluefors (Finland), QBLOX (Netherlands), ConScience (Sweden), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

These collaborations establish a structured Year-1 roadmap focused on workforce development, hardware experimentation, IP co-development, and national testing infrastructure aligned with the strategic pillars of the National Quantum Mission.

Q-Hub@MAHE has set a target of training 100 quantum engineers by December 2026 through a structured certification programme combining online modules, assessments, and hands-on laboratory immersion. The centre will also function as a national testing and measurement gateway, enabling researchers, startups, and industry partners to access advanced infrastructure. The physical facility is scheduled for inauguration in September 2026.

Leadership Perspectives

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE said:

"Q-Hub@MAHE reflects our commitment to building sovereign scientific capability aligned with the vision of the National Quantum Mission. By integrating research, hardware development, and workforce training within one ecosystem, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India's leadership in advanced quantum technologies."

Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru added:

"With MIT Bengaluru serving as the operational centre, Q-Hub@MAHE will catalyse interdisciplinary collaboration, deep-tech entrepreneurship, and translational research. Our focus is to move from academic exploration to manufacturable quantum systems with real-world impact."

Prof. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru explained:

"Access to real quantum hardware, cryogenic systems, and RF infrastructure ensures that our students and researchers are not merely technology users but system builders. This is essential for developing India's next generation of quantum engineers through the Manipal House of Quantum."

Partner Perspectives

Mr. Vishal, QuantrolOx:

"We are pleased to collaborate with Q-Hub@MAHE in advancing calibration and automation capabilities within an open-architecture framework."

Dr. Sudarshan, C-DAC:

"The objectives of Q-Hub@MAHE align closely with the National Quantum Mission's priorities of supporting supply chain, creating deep-tech entrepreneurs and workforce creation."

Dr. David Gunnarson, CTO, Bluefors, Finland:

"We are pleased to support Q-Hub@MAHE in establishing advanced cryogenic infrastructure for quantum hardware experimentation and scalable quantum systems."

Dr. Niels Bultink, QBLOX:

"This partnership supports scalable quantum control systems development in an academic-manufacturing ecosystem."

Dr. Marcus Rommel, ConScience:

"Q-Hub@MAHE strengthens advanced quantum infrastructure with testing and characterization of different Quantum Processing Units (QPU) within India's growing ecosystem."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927043/Manipal_Academy_MoA.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696599/5338637/MAHE_Logo.jpg

