MAHE Inaugurates Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre, Revolutionizing Healthcare with Compassion

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], May 6: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) marked a significant milestone in Indian healthcare industry with the successful inauguration of Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC) at Havanje near Udupi on April 30, 2025. Hon'ble Justice Shri Syed Abdul Nazeer, His Excellency, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh inaugurated nation's one of its kind free of cost palliative care facility.

Dedicating the high impact social initiative of MAHE, hon'ble Governor Justice Shri Syed Abdul Nazeer said, "MAHE's initiative to establish MHRC reflects a noble commitment to alleviate the suffering of those with advanced and terminal illnesses--treating compassionate care as a fundamental human right."

Expressing deep concern over the alarming rise in cancer cases, the Governor highlighted the healthcare system's gaps. "India reported 1.4 million new cancer cases in 2022, and yet less than 10% of patients in need receive palliative care. MHRC is a path-breaking step that shifts away from hospital-centric models and instead provides affordable, humane care--greatly reducing emotional and financial distress on families," hon'ble Governor noted.

Applauding MHRC's values, the Governor added, "This centre upholds the spirit of 'Manava Seve Madhava Seve'--service to mankind is service to God. By offering free, personalized, and dignified end-of-life care through philanthropic support, MHRC sets a benchmark in healthcare delivery. It is a visionary model that deserves to be replicated nationwide."

Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust, Dr Ranjan Pai, President MAHE Trust, Registrar of Academy of General Education (AGE), and Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Ashoka Pai, President of Dr TMA Pai Foundation, Dr HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, Lt Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Shri Kota Srinivas Poojary, Member of Parliament, Shri Yashpal Anand Suvarna, Member of Legislative Assembly, and Abhaya Chandra Jain, former Member of Legislative Assembly participated in this high profile event.

Senior officials of MAHE, Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor (Technology & Science), Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences), Dr Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor (Management, Law, Humanities, and Social Sciences), Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor-Mangalore, Dr Raviraja NS, Chief Operating Officer - Operations, Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar and Dr. Vinod V. Thomas, Registrar (Evaluation),Dr Anand Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer-Teaching Hospitals, MAHE, Manipal, Dr. Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent, Kasturba Hospital Manipal (KMC Manipal), Dr Padmaraj Hegde, Dean, Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Dr Naveen Salins, Associate Dean and Professor & Head of the Department of Palliative Medicine and Supportive Care at KMC Manipal and Dr Seema Rao, Director, MHRC were present on the occasion.

A First in India: Free Palliative Care on a Lush Green Campus

The MHRC, located just outside Manipal on a lush 12-acre campus by the Swarna River, with 78% green zone prioritizing calm, and open environment that promotes well-being, is designed to offer compassionate care for patients facing serious and life-limiting illnesses. The facility will begin operations in June 2025 and will provide a full range of palliative and respite care services, completely free of charge. This 100-beded facility is the only hospice in India attached to both a medical college and tertiary care hospital, that caters to both cancer and non-cancer conditions. MHRC will provide innovative care models while training the next generation of palliative care specialists. The patient-centered approach will be further enhanced through innovative telehealth programs, ensuring accessible care for all who need it regardless of location.

MHRC combines both hospice (end-of-life) and respite (short-term relief) services under one roof, offering comprehensive pain and symptom management, wound and stoma care, nursing and rehabilitation services. A multidisciplinary team including doctors, nurses, counsellors, psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and volunteers will provide holistic care that addresses physical, emotional, spiritual, and social needs. MHRC emphasizes dignity therapy, legacy work, rehabilitation, and family empowerment, along with medical care. It also integrates education and bereavement support, ensuring patients and their families are prepared and supported through every stage of serious illness and loss.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

