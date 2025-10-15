Make in India, Own your Game: Pinakin Unveils its Debut Performance Wedge

India PR Distribution

Chandigarh [India], October 15: A bold new name in golf is set to change the short game for players worldwide. Pinakin, a homegrown Indian golf equipment startup, proudly announces the official launch of its first product: a revolutionary interchangeable wedge system. Developed under the banner of the 'Make in India' initiative, Pinakin combines precision engineering with the nation's rich heritage of craftsmanship. This innovative wedge system is designed to offer golfers unprecedented flexibility, feel, and performance around the greens, marking a significant entry of Indian innovation into the global golf market.

The launch comes at a pivotal time. The global golf equipment market is projected to grow substantially in the coming years, with increasing participation in regions like Asia. In India, golf is rapidly shedding its "niche" label, becoming an aspirational sport for a growing demographic. Pinakin is strategically positioned to cater to this burgeoning demand, offering a product that is not only world-class in its performance but also a symbol of national manufacturing prowess. This venture by parent company Switsch Forging Pvt Ltd represents a direct challenge to the established international brands that have long dominated the industry.

"From day one, our mission has been to challenge the status quo. We are not just refining existing designs; we are pioneering the use of alternative, new-age materials to unlock a new level of performance," says Akshay Uppal, Co-Founder of Pinakin. "This wedge is our first statement -- a testament to how innovative materials science can create a club that delivers both superior feel and measurable results. But our vision extends beyond the club itself. We are also developing an AI-based module for player swing analysis and correction, integrating technology to elevate every aspect of the game. We are not just a hardware startup; we are a golf technology company."

Modular Design Meets Meticulous Engineering

The core of Pinakin's innovation lies in its modular design. The interchangeable system allows golfers to swap components to suit varying turf conditions, bunker textures, and shot requirements. This eliminates the need for players to carry multiple specialized wedges, offering a single, adaptable tool for the crucial scoring shots.

Developed under the mentorship of the esteemed Chandigarh Golf Academy, the Pinakin wedge is the result of extensive Research & Development (R & D) and rigorous testing by seasoned professionals. Gurbaaz Mann, Co-Founder and a key figure in the wedge's development, explains the on-course benefits: "The ultimate test for any club is performance under pressure. We engineered this modular system to give players the confidence to execute any shot. Whether it's a firm, fast fairway at a championship course or the soft, fluffy sand in a deep bunker, our system allows for precise adjustments that translate directly to a better short game. We spent countless hours analyzing sole grinds, bounce angles, and weight distribution to create a system that is both intuitive and highly effective."

A 'Make in India' Story of Global Ambition

Each Pinakin club head is crafted to exacting standards, embodying a fusion of modern design principles and meticulous attention to detail. The brand is a powerful example of the 'Make in India' initiative, leveraging the country's deep-rooted expertise in metallurgy and precision engineering.

"India has world-class talent, not just on the course but also in metallurgy and engineering. With Pinakin, Switsch Forging Pvt Ltd is trying to do just that--harness this talent to prove that breakthrough innovation can come from home soil and compete on a global stage," adds Satyam Talwar, Co-Founder. "We are meticulously managing our supply chain, from sourcing high-grade materials to the final finishing process, right here in India. This is about creating a product for the world, made in India."

The Pinakin wedge features proprietary face-milling technology for maximum spin control, sole grinds optimized for turf interaction, and the modular flexibility that sets a new benchmark for short-game precision. The result is a wedge that feels alive in the golfer's hand, providing instantaneous feedback and inspiring confidence.

Praise from India's Top Professionals

Early prototypes have already drawn significant praise from some of India's top professional players and coaches. Players like Ajeetesh Sandhu, Yuvraj Sandhu, Amardip Malik, Vishav Pratap Singh Gill, and Divyanshu Bajaj have all tested the wedge, with the consensus being that the concept is a "game-changer."

"The ability to adapt the club to the course on any given day is something we've never seen before in a wedge," commented Ajeetesh Sandhu. "The feel off the face is exceptional, and the spin control is on par with, if not better than, the top brands out there."

Yuvraj Sandhu added, "Pinakin isn't just making a golf club; they're creating a tool that thinks with you. The design is clean, the performance is undeniable, and the fact that it's an Indian brand makes it even more exciting."

Availability

The first collection of Pinakin wedges will be available for order in a limited release starting early 2026, marking an important step in putting India on the global golf equipment map. The brand plans to scale up production following the initial launch, with ambitions for international distribution.

About Pinakin: Pinakin is a pioneering golf equipment and technology startup based in Chandigarh, India. Founded on the principles of innovation, performance, and homegrown craftsmanship, Pinakin is dedicated to creating revolutionary products that enhance the game for golfers of all skill levels. Its debut product, a modular wedge system, is the first step in its mission to integrate advanced materials and artificial intelligence into the world of golf.

About Switsch Forging Pvt Ltd: Switsch Forging Pvt Ltd is the parent company of Pinakin. With a strong background in precision engineering and manufacturing, Switsch Forging is committed to fostering innovation and excellence under the 'Make in India' initiative, developing world-class products for a global audience.

For more information, press inquiries, or to join the waitlist, please contact Switsch Forging Pvt Ltd at 9988882200, 9711207020 or at info@pinakin.golf.

