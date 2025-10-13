Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches 1st Showroom in New Zealand, Strengthens Presence in 14 Countries

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the responsible jeweller, proudly announces the expansion of its operations to New Zealand. The company's 1st showroom in New Zealand was launched at the Botany Town Centre in Auckland. This launch marks a milestone in the brand's international expansion plan, ensuring its strong presence in 14 countries while delivering exceptional craftsmanship and service.

The new showroom was inaugurated by Mark Mitchell, New Zealand Minister of Emergency Management, Police, Sport and Recreation. Malabar Group Vice Chairman, K.P. Abdul Salam; Malabar Gold & Diamonds International Operations MD, Shamlal Ahamed; Senior Director, C. Maayankutty; Malabar Group Executive Directors, Nishad A.K., K.P. Veerankutty; Manufacturing Head, Faisal A.K.; Finance & Admin Director, Ameer C.M.C.; Malabar Group Chief Digital Officer, Shaji Kakkodi; other senior management members, valued customers, and well-wishers attended the event. The inauguration ceremony commenced with a traditional Maori Karakia prayer, honoring the local customs of New Zealand.

With a global footprint of over 400 plus showrooms across 14 countries--including India, the Middle East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia--Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its wide-ranging collections, exceptional quality, and customer-centric approach. Backed by a dedicated team of 25,000 multilingual employees across 26 countries, the brand has served over 15 million satisfied customers worldwide.

In a statement marking the momentous occasion, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "This is a historic leap in the brand's global expansion plan as it expands its operations to its 14th country. With our commitment to trust, tradition, responsibility and craftsmanship, we aim to bring positive changes to the jewellery market in New Zealand. This is not just an achievement for Malabar Gold & Diamonds; it is also a testament to the global recognition of the centuries-old art of Indian jewellery."

The showroom is designed to provide a flawless shopping experience to the customers, with elegant displays and a highly trained team to guide customers in selecting their perfect jewellery. It offers over 30,000 unique designs in gold, diamonds, and precious stones, including a vast collection of jewellery from over 25 exclusive sub-brands. In addition, the store offers an exclusive bridal collection for wedding needs and the ability to customize jewellery according to the customers' needs.

Commenting on the launch, K.P. Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "Malabar Gold & Diamonds' entry into New Zealand is a proud achievement in its global growth plan. There was a large local participation to witness the inauguration ceremony. It is heartening to see people from different cultures celebrate the diversity, artistry and tradition of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' jewellery."

Shamlal Ahmed, Managing Director of International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, commented, "Malabar Gold & Diamonds' exclusive jewellery collection and excellent service have reached a new segment of jewellery lovers with the expansion of its operations to New Zealand. New showrooms will be opened in Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch in New Zealand. The brand also has plans to open more showrooms in Australia and expand its presence to Fiji."

This showroom launch underscores Malabar Gold & Diamonds' vision of becoming the world's most preferred jeweller, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to create timeless pieces while prioritizing sustainability and societal well-being.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD $7.36 billion, the company is currently the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte's Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 400 showrooms spread across 14 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom, www.malabargoldandiamonds.com, providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment, and Women Empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.

