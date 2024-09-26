Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital Introduces Advanced Robotic Surgery for Precision and Faster Recovery

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26: Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital has launched robotic surgery, marking a significant leap in its surgical capabilities. The introduction of robotic technology is driven by growing patient demand for advanced, precise, and less invasive treatment options. The hospital will now offer robotic-assisted knee joint surgery, aimed at improving accuracy and patient outcomes. The launch event featured remarks from the Chief Guest Dr Jayasudha Kapoor Chairman and Dr Ch. Bhadra Reddy, Vice Chairman Dr Ch. Preeti Reddy, who praised the hospital's commitment to advancing patient care. Dr R. Anjani Kumar, Senior Consultant, Orthopedics Surgeon, Malla Reddy Narayana Multispecialty Hospital, emphasized the transformative impact of this technology: "Robotic surgery enhances precision, reduces complications, and speeds up recovery, providing our patients with a more effective and comfortable treatment experience." To ensure optimal results, the hospital has trained its surgical teams extensively, conducted practice surgeries, and followed international safety guidelines.

As a surgeon, having a solid foundation in conventional methods is essential to mastering robotic surgery. This technology doesn't replace the surgeon; it enhances their ability to deliver excellent results, especially in difficult or repetitive procedures.

Advantages of Robotic Surgery for Patients: Patients benefit from robotic surgery in several ways:

Precision: The accuracy of the robotic system corrects deformities with unmatched precision.

Less Complications: Robotic surgery involves minimal disturbance to soft tissues, reducing the risk of complications post-operation.

Early Mobilisation: Patients experience faster recovery, enabling early movement and a quicker return to daily activities.

In recent weeks, they have performed 4-5 robotic-assisted surgeries with excellent outcomes. This

technology will continue to align with the hospital's loterm vision of leading healthcare innovation, aiming to make robotic surgery accessible and affordable to all. With over 15 years of service, the hospital has a strong infrastructure that supports scaling up its services, including the integration of this cuttiedge technology.

Chief Guest Dr Jayasudha Kapoor, a renowned actress and politician, has made significant contributions to both the film and political arenas. With a career spanning over five decades, she has won numerous accolades, including 9 Nandini Awards and 7 Filmfare Awards, alongside prestigious recognitions such as the Pride of India Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from Times of India. She stated, "Innovation in healthcare is crucial for improving patient outcomes. The introduction of robotic surgery at Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital is a remarkable step forward that will benefit many."

Dr Ch. Bhadra Reddy, Chairman, noted, "Our commitment to advancing healthcare through technology is unwavering. Robotic surgery will not only enhance our surgical precision but also elevate the standard of care we provide to our patients."

Dr Ch. Preeti Reddy, Vice Chairman, added, "We are dedicated to making advanced healthcare accessible. This launch is a testament to our efforts in integrating the latest medical technologies for the benefit of our community."

Dr R. Anjani Kumar concluded, "Experience meets advanced technology for the betterment of the patient. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) aids in surgical decision-making by improving the recognition of minute and complex anatomical structures. All these advancements have led to faster recovery and fewer complications in patients."

About Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital

Experience unparalleled medical care at Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital, the best multispecialty hospital in Suraram, North Hyderabad, for complete and affordable healthcare solutions. Our world-class facility has a 750-bed unit for patients and medical equipment with cuttiedge technology led by a team of highly skilled specialists across various departments. We strive to make top-notch medical services accessible to all. From our state-of-the-art emergency department to our fully-equipped operation theaters and ICUs, we're prepared to handle all medical emergencies, including heart attacks, polytrauma, stroke, accidents, poisonings, burns, and more. Trust us to be your go-to source for comprehensive medical treatment at North Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital is one of the best corporate hospitals in Hyderabad, offering comprehensive care for a wide range of medical specialties, including Cardiology, Neurosciences, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Cancer Research, Critical Care, Trauma, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Mother & Child Care, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Pulmonology, Dermatology, and Psychiatry. Our departments are staffed by highly skilled specialists and we offer advanced treatments for various conditions such as Lasik, IVF, high-risk pregnancy care, and bone & joint replacement.

For More Information visit: www.mallareddynarayana.com

