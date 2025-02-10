Manipal Academy of Higher Education Organized the 7th Edition of Manipal Marathon to Celebrate Fitness, Inclusion, and Innovation

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 10: Over 20,000 runners participated in the 7th edition of Manipal Marathon 2025 organized by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of the largest student-led marathons in India. The resounding success of the 7th edition of the Manipal Marathon reiterated the MAHE's commitment to health, fitness, innovation, inclusion, and community engagement. The theme for this year's marathon is "Innovation in Motion: Embracing Technology for Health & Fitness".

A groundbreaking addition to this year's event was the "Manipal Global Virtual 5K Run," introduced for the first time in India. This unique initiative allowed runners from all over the world to participate remotely, making the marathon more inclusive and accessible to a global audience. As many as 7000+ runners from all over the world participated virtually.

Over 100 international athletes from across countries USA, France, Germany, England, Turkiye, Ethiopia, Kenya, Namibia, Japan, Uganda, Malawi, Congo, Ghana, Sudan, Abu Dhabi UAE, and Australia participated in the marathon with great enthusiasm and cheer. However significant highlight of the Manipal Marathon is its strong focus on inclusivity collaboration with Samarthanam Trust & Ganga Foundation encouraged participation from over 300 visually impaired and over 200 physically challenged individuals from across India.

MAHE extends its heartfelt gratitude to its title sponsor, ICICI Bank, SBI, UNEXT, BOBCARD and all other sponsors for their unwavering support in making Manipal Marathon 2025, a resounding success.

The event was graced by respected dignitaries including:

* Shashi Kumar Nayak, Zonal Head, ICICI Bank, Karnataka flagged off the 42K

* Alok Kumar Dwivedi, Deputy General Manager, SBI, flagged off the 21K Run

* Ambrish Sinha, Chief, UNEXT Learning, who flagged off another 10K Run

* Ravindra Rai, Managing Director & CEO, BOBCARD Limited, flagged off the 5K Run

Along with Shri Yashpal Suvarna, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Udupi, Dr. K Vidya Kumari, I.A.S., Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Udupi, Dr. Ranjan Pai, President, MAHE Trust, Dr. H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, and Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice-Chancellor, MAHE. The event was further distinguished by the presence of university officials and esteemed dignitaries from the district and other sponsors.

Dr. H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said, "The Manipal Marathon is more than just a race; it is a celebration of resilience, innovation, and community spirit. This year's theme, 'Innovation in Motion,' reflects our dedication to integrating technology into health and fitness."

Addressing the gathering Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh VSM, (Retd) Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "Technology is reshaping the way we approach fitness. This marathon highlights the power of digital transformation in engaging runners worldwide and promoting a healthier future."

Fitness enthusiasts and students from across districts performed Zumba & fitness sessions to celebrate the Manipal Marathon

The names of the winners across various categories are:

Full Marathon (42 KM)

Fastest Male

1st Prize: Sachin Poojary

2nd Prize: Nanjundappa M

3rd Prize: Cheruiyot Daniel

Fastest Female

1st Prize: Lesharge Senait Kefelegn

2nd Prize: Aasa TP

3rd Prize: Shakuntala Devi

Half Marathon (21K)

Fastest Male

1st Prize: Ankush Hakke

2nd Prize: Kiptoo Abraham

3rd Prize: Shivam Yadav

Fastest Female

1st Prize: KM Laxmi

2nd Prize: Nandini G

3rd Prize: Molleshwari

10K Marathon:

Fastest Male

1st Prize: Love Chaudhary

2nd Prize: AR Rohit

3rd Prize: Ankit Indoliya

Fastest Female

1st Prize: Smitha D R

2nd Prize: Nitu Kumari

3rd Prize: Shreya M

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: the Director PR and Communications Ph: 08202922953 or dpr.manipal@manipal.edu

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

