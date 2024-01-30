Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Expands Outreach with the Launch of OPD Clinic in Bolpur

PRNewswire

Bolpur (West Bengal) [India], January 30: Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, launched its Outreach OPD Clinic at the NM Polyclinicand Pharmacy Center in Bolpur on Rabindra Bithi Bypass, Nutanpukur, extending quality healthcare to the residents of Bolpur and surrounding areas. Dr. Mohammad Fahad Khan, Consultant - Nephrology and Transplant Physician, and Dr. Sudhakar Rao, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, both distinguished doctors from Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, inaugurated and graced the event.

The Outreach OPD Clinic is functional between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm, Monday to Saturday, is all set to offer the residents the opportunity to avail expert consultations from renowned doctors associated with Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru. Patients scheduled for follow-ups at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru can conveniently access the clinic, eliminating the need to travel to Bengaluru. Dr. Mohammad Fahad Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the outreach initiative and said, "The clinic provides an excellent opportunity for the people of Bolpur and surrounding areas to stay connected with Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru. This service allows them to receive expert consultations and follow-ups without the inconvenience of traveling to Bengaluru."

The clinic has a spacious OPD section and a compassionate team ready to cater to patients' needs. Patients can avail of electrocardiography (ECG), echocardiography (ECHO), basic laboratory tests, and simple diagnostic procedure services. For the convenience of patients, video consultations are also available. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sudhakar Rao emphasized the importance of the clinic's diagnostic capabilities, saying, "The provision for ECG, ECHO, laboratory tests, and diagnostic procedures ensure that patients can receive initial consultations and diagnoses. For those requiring more advanced procedures, detailed cost-planning is available, enabling them to schedule treatment at Manipal HospitalOld Airport Road, Bengaluru."

In addition to medical services, the clinic serves as an information center, providing details about services, treatments, procedures, and their associated prices, thus providing patients access to comprehensive healthcare information.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of AMRI Hospitals, the integrated network will have a pan-India footprint of 33 hospitals across 17 cities with 9,500 beds, a talented pool of over 5,000 doctors, and an employee strength of over 20,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329898/Manipal_Hospital_Outreach_Clinic_Bolpur.jpg

