Manipal Hospital Varthur Hosts Breastfeeding Awareness Event to Guide Families Through Early Parenthood

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated annually from 1st to 7th August, the Department of NICU & Pediatrics at Manipal Hospital Varthur Road conducted a breastfeeding awareness event for new and expectant parents on Saturday, 2nd August 2025. Members from different RWAs in Varthur attended and participated in the insightful session led by consultants Dr. Anand Patil, Consultant - NICU and Pediatrics, and Dr. Prachi Kathuria Gera, Consultant - Lactation.

The event aimed to support, promote and empower mothers to understand and overcome the challenges faced during motherhood. It covered a wide range of topics, including the benefits of breastmilk and skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby, as well as tips on proper latching and holding techniques.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Anand Patil said, "In the initial days, breastmilk is secreted in the form of a rich, yellow liquid known as colostrum, which is packed with antibodies, particularly secretory IgA. These antibodies coat the baby's intestinal wall, helping to strengthen the immune system and prevent infections. Skin-to-skin contact is also essential as it enhances bonding between mother and baby."

Highlighting the signs of adequate breastfeeding, Dr. Prachi Kathuria Gera remarked, "After your baby is born, key indicators to monitor include sufficient urine output--at least 6 units per day, regular stools, healthy weight gain after the first week, and visible post-feeding satisfaction. The mother should also not experience any pain during breastfeeding. While mild discomfort during the first couple of days is normal, persistent pain is a red flag and should be addressed immediately."

The event garnered enthusiastic participation from attendees, who engaged in interactive activities and a Q & A session with the experts. This was followed by a panel discussion featuring Dr. Anand Patil; Dr. Prachi Kathuria Gera; Dr. Bhakyalakshmi, Consultant - Paediatrics; Dr. Tanuja Mishra, Consultant - Paediatrics; and Dr. Vijaya Meenakshi, Consultant - OBG.

Dr. Anand Patil highlighted the importance of breastmilk, stating that it is not a static fluid but is one of nature's most intelligent and adaptive nutritional systems tailored to the baby's needs: "Let's create a culture where every mother feels confident, every baby feels nurtured and one where breastfeeding is seen not as feeding--but as the first act of lifelong care."

Dr. Prachi Kathuria Gera also emphasized that breastfeeding isn't solely a mother's responsibility but a shared commitment: "When we create a respectful, informed, and consistent support system around her, we don't just nourish a baby--we strengthen a family and future generations."

The session concluded with new and soon-to-be-parents leaving their handprints on the breastfeeding pledge wall, as a symbol of their support and celebration. The hospital's dedicated breastfeeding room was also inaugurated.

