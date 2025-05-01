Manoj Kumar Agarwal appointed as Director - Finance and CFO at Exide Industries Ltd

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 1: Exide Industries Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Manoj Kumar Agarwal to the position of Director - Finance & CFO, effective 1st May 2025. The decision was taken at the board meeting of Exide held on 30th April 2025, which took a note of retirement of Asish Kumar Mukherjee after serving 18 long years in the same position.

Agarwal joined Exide on 2nd February 2023 as Deputy CFO. Since then, he has provided leadership and supervision across key functions such as Finance, Accounts, Audit, Treasury, Taxation, Information Technology (IT) and Procurement. In a short span of time, he has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities in his areas of responsibility.

In his new role as Director - Finance & CFO, he will continue with his supervision across the diverse functions and will be responsible to further strengthen the company's financial and operational framework.

Commenting on the same, Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Ltd said "Manoj's acumen, proven track record and insightful experience will further strengthen our capabilities in finance, accounts, treasury and many other functions, thus driving greater efficiency and positive changes in the Company. Manoj takes the baton from Asish Kumar Mukherjee, who has been a long-standing pillar and has been instrumental in shaping up the company as it stands today."

Manoj Kumar Agarwal is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. He brings with him over 30 years of extensive experience across finance, accounts, audit, treasury, taxation, insurance, procurement, IT, merger & acquisition, IPO, export & import, compliance and managing overseas subsidiaries. Prior to joining Exide, he held senior positions at several companies, notably Tega Industries Ltd and Vedanta Limited.

