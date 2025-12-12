Manthan India: Industry-Tech Conclave 2025 Ignites Innovation at NAAC Accredited Sanskriti University, Mathura

VMPL

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12: In a landmark moment for the region's innovation ecosystem, NAAC Accredited Sanskriti University, Mathura-- widely recognised as India's Leading Industry-Oriented University--hosted the transformative Manthan India: Industry-Tech Conclave 2025 at the Santosh Memorial Auditorium.India's Leading Industry-Oriented University Unveils a New Era of Startups, Technology & Incubation Excellence.

The event emerged as a national platform that united policymakers, industry architects, researchers, technologists, incubation leaders and visionary entrepreneurs to accelerate India's innovation, startup growth and tech-driven future.

A Conclave Built for India's New Innovation Era

Manthan India was more than a conference--it became a live laboratory of ideas, where young innovators, startup pioneers, academic thinkers and government leaders co-created strategies to propel India's startup economy, industrial transformation and innovation-driven workforce.

The conclave embodied Sanskriti University's mission to merge academia, industry and entrepreneurship, reflecting its leadership in implementing NEP 2020 goals and fostering a future-ready talent pipeline.

National Leaders Share India's Innovation Blueprint

Setting the tone for technological excellence, Dr. C. S. Yadav from the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, delivered a visionary keynote on the rapid evolution of India's startup landscape. He shared how DST empowers young innovators through national missions, grants, mentoring networks and innovation clusters. His address encouraged students to convert ideas into scalable, tech-enabled ventures.

Adding a policy-driven perspective, Ms. Shipra Lavania from the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) highlighted India's journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat. She explained the transformative benefits of DPIIT Startup Registration, including national recognition, funding eligibility, tax exemptions and global market access. Her session energized early-stage entrepreneurs to formalize and accelerate their startup journeys.

Chancellor Dr. Sachin Gupta: "Mindset is the First Startup"

In an inspiring presidential address, Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor of NAAC Accredited Sanskriti University, Mathura, urged students to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset--curious, adaptive, solution-driven and resilient.

He spoke about the real challenges faced by early-stage founders and emphasized the importance of strategic thinking, mentorship, industry exposure and continuous learning.

"The future belongs to creators, not followers," he said, reaffirming the university's commitment to nurturing innovators who can build globally relevant enterprises.

Vice Chancellor's Vision: Academia x Industry = Impact

The conclave commenced with a powerful welcome address by Prof. Dr. M. B. Chetti, Vice Chancellor of Sanskriti University. He highlighted that Manthan India reflects the university's long-standing vision--bridging academic excellence with industry-driven, experiential learning.

He reinforced that Sanskriti University's educational model is deeply aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, empowering students with interdisciplinary learning and hands-on technology exposure.

₹11 Lakh Ignition Grant: Sanskriti University Powers Startup Dreams

A defining highlight of the conclave was the announcement of a ₹11 Lakh Ignition Grant awarded to selected startups.

This funding symbolizes the university's unwavering commitment to nurturing early-stage innovators, supporting prototype development, and accelerating launch-readiness.

By investing directly in student-led ventures, Sanskriti University has strengthened its position as a high-impact startup enabler and the region's most active incubation ecosystem.

Incubation Leadership: Fueling the Next Generation of Innovators

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Gajendra Singh, CEO of Sanskriti University Incubation Centre, expressed gratitude to speakers, founders, corporate partners and policy stakeholders. He highlighted that the university's incubation centre is evolving into a holistic innovation hub offering:

* Pre-incubation & incubation

* Prototype development support

* Mentorship from industry leaders

* Corporate and government linkages

* Funding pathways and investor networks

He emphasized that Sanskriti University's incubation ecosystem is designed to turn ideas into impact, and students into industry-ready innovators.

Sanskriti University Reinforces its Leadership in Innovation & Industry Collaboration

The resounding success of Manthan India: Industry-Tech Conclave 2025 has positioned NAAC Accredited Sanskriti University, Mathura as one of India's most dynamic centres for technology, entrepreneurship, skill development and industry collaboration.

With a strong incubation infrastructure, bold funding initiatives, NEP-driven academic reforms and deep industry engagement, the university continues to lead as the Best University in Mathura and a truly Industry-Oriented University shaping India's innovation future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)