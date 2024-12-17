Maruti Infrastructure Enters Strategic Collaboration With Asia's Largest Engineering Consultancy Meinhardt

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 17: Maruti Infrastructure Limited, a leading infrastructure and construction company headquartered in Ahmedabad, has announced its collaboration with Meinhardt Group, Asia's largest privately-owned global planning, design, engineering, project and construction management firm.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Maruti Infrastructure as it sets the stage for delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions for diverse projects, including buildings, industrial developments, infrastructure, and sports and recreation facilities.

Meinhardt Group, with a legacy spanning 69 years, operates across 91 offices worldwide with over 6,000 professionals. Meinhardt has successfully implemented diverse projects across sectors such as infrastructure, highways, aviation, metro, industrial facilities, data centres and urban planning in India. Its services cover the entire project lifecycle, from feasibility studies to conceptual and detailed design, bid process management, procurement, and project management.

Highlights:

* The company recently completed 2,400 housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Ahmedabad.

* The company plans to bid for new tenders worth approximately Rs. 200 crores over 3-4 years.

Speaking about this strategic partnership, Nimesh Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Maruti Infrastructure Limited, said, "This collaboration with Meinhardt Group showcases our commitment to excellence in infrastructure development. We aim to redefine project delivery standards and contribute meaningfully to India's urban and industrial growth story by combining Meinhardt's global expertise with our deep understanding of local needs. We are confident this partnership will open new opportunities for us, both within Gujarat and across India."

Founded in 1994, Maruti Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure and construction company in Ahmedabad and its surrounding areas, specialising in EWS housing projects and urban infrastructure. The company has completed over 40 projects, with projects spanning 12.72 lakh sq ft slated for completion within two years. The company recently completed 2,400 housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Ahmedabad, with plans to deliver 1,000 more units in the near future. It also plans to bid for new tenders worth approximately Rs. 200 crores over 3-4 years.

The strategic collaboration with Meinhardt Group is expected to bring best-in-class engineering and project management practices to Maruti Infrastructure's portfolio, enabling the delivery of high-quality infrastructure projects. The collaboration is currently at the Expression of Interest stage, with the definitive agreement under discussion.

About Maruti Infrastructure Limited:

Maruti Infrastructure Limited (MIL) is a trusted name in Ahmedabad's construction sector, specialising in infrastructure projects, residential and commercial developments, and property management. With over 40 completed projects and several ongoing developments, MIL is a registered "A" class contractor with the Gujarat Government's Roads and Buildings Department and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

About Meinhardt:

Meinhardt is a premier independent engineering consultancy in Asia, boasting a global presence with 61+ global offices and a team of 6,000+ staff across the world. With a storied history spanning 69 years, Meinhardt has undertaken a wide range of projects across India in multiple sectors in the last few years and their services encompass the project life cycle from feasibility study to Basic & Detailed design, bid process management, Procurement and project management in various sectors like Infrastructure & Master Planning, Roads, Highways & Bridges, Aviation, Metros and railways, Industrial (Semiconductor & EMS Plants, F & B, FMCG, Minerals & Metals, Iron & Steel plants etc.), Buildings, Data Centres, etc.

