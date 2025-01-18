Master Every Moment, The all-new BMW X3 launched in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: The all-new BMW X3 was launched in India on the second day of the Auto Expo 2025. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, this Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) will be available in the country in both petrol as well as diesel powertrains.

The all-new BMW X3 can be booked at BMW dealerships across India and at www.bmw.in. Deliveries will commence from April 2025.

Over two decades, the BMW X3 has reigned supreme as the best-selling premium model in its class, globally. It was the BMW X3 that first established the SAV segment in the premium midsize class and it plays a key role in the global success story of BMW X models. First-generation BMW X3 was the first vehicle to offer the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. Now in its fourth-generation avatar, the all-new BMW X3 makes its way to India with dominant road presence, completely redefined interiors and best-in-class technology.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "With the launch of the all-new BMW X3, modernity, presence, and sporting flair have reached unprecedented heights. As the fourth generation of the iconic Sports Activity Vehicle, the X3 embarks on a new era. Now even bigger than before, it has reinvented itself with a reimagined design, unparalleled luxury and a new digital character. But some things don't change - the versatile all-new BMW X3 delivers outstanding all-terrain performance, power and efficiency. Adventure is calling out louder than ever!"

The car is available at an ex-showroom price of -

The all-new BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport - INR 75,80,000

The all-new BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport - INR 77,80,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The car is available in following paintworks - Dune Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Individual Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire Metallic and the following upholstery options: Veganza Espresso Brown and Veganza Calm Beige.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans starting from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms, package extension available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. An option to extend the warranty program up to 10 years is also available.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers can experience unparalleled convenience and savings with BMW 360° finance plan. Customers can discover the joy of owning the all-new BMW X3 with BMW 360° at a monthly instalment starting at just INR 77,999 per month, wherein additionally, they have complete peace of mind owing to the assured buyback at the end of tenure. Further, the purchase can be enhanced and customized by financing BMW Service Inclusive, BMW Secure and Extended Warranty packages too.

The all-new BMW X3

A new design language for the exterior helps to give the fourth generation BMW X3 an almost monolithic overall appearance. The exterior design is characterised by expansive surfaces and precise contours. It's dimensions - Length: 4,755 mm and Wheelbase: 2,865 mm - make it the longest car in its segment and 47 mm longer than the outgoing X3. With a width of 1,920 mm and a height of 1,660 mm, the all-new X3 is also the widest and tallest car in its segment. The front end exudes great presence courtesy of its upright stature and, most notably, the large, split BMW kidney grille. BMW Iconic Glow with its contour lighting, which forms a continuous line around each of the two kidney elements and combines with the dynamic light carpet, is offered as standard for the first time in this segment and highlights the new design to particular effect. A new structure for the interior of the kidney grille comprising vertically and diagonally arranged bars brings another fresh touch. The brand's signature twin headlights also appear in reinterpreted form. L-shaped, overlapping light sources lend a menacing look to the front end of the all-new X3. Adaptive LED Headlights with cornering light functions plus blue design detailing is offered as standard resulting in peak performance and safety in low-visibility conditions. The adaptive LED lights are based on a projector lamp setup, offering much better performance than the traditionally used reflector lights. The car's sporty silhouette features an elongated bonnet and a long wheelbase as well as a rising window graphic and a reinterpreted Hofmeister kink. The large wheel arches have a subtly squared-off outline in typical BMW X model style. The all-new BMW X3 also comes with flush-fitting door handles. The familiar BMW X proportions acquire a sporting flavour thanks to the long roofline extending deep into the rear end. The new split rear lights have a double L-shape.

M Sport package, which is offered as standard, intensifies the car's dynamic aura with features such as extra-large air intakes at the front, black bars for the BMW kidney grille, M-specific side skirts, M High-gloss Shadowline trim and a striking rear apron with integral diffuser element. The standard 19-inch M light-alloy wheels also form part of the M Sport package, whose bespoke design and equipment features add to the model's eye-catching looks at the same time as optimising airflow and aerodynamic balance.

An expressive design and high-quality materials characterise the interior of the all-new BMW X3. The highly minimalist design lends the interior a particularly clean and modern look. The progressive and sophisticated ambience inside the all-new BMW X3 goes hand in hand with generous amounts of space and modern versatility for everyday use, leisure activities and trips away. Passengers in the rear, in particular, benefit from a noticeable increase in kneeroom and improved ease of entry. The fresh interpretation of the familiar BMW X cockpit design is shaped by the driver-oriented BMW Curved Display and the striking geometry of surfaces and innovative design features. The fully digital screen grouping is composed of a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display. Other new design features include the standard BMW Interaction Bar integrated below the control display with control panels for the airflow and for switching on hazard warning lights, as well as the light elements in a contrasting colour that can be found in the centre console and in the front section of the door trim in both the front and rear. These form the basis for a dramatic lighting effect that further accentuates the three-dimensional character of the cockpit design. The all-new X3 also comes with a head-up display as standard, the only car in its segment to do so. The Luxury Instrument Panel, together with the modern surface geometry and intricate stitching pattern, creates a progressive look and a homely atmosphere inside the all-new BMW X3.

The newly designed M Steering Wheel now comes with flatbottomed rims as well as control buttons providing haptic feedback. It features the familiar three-spoke design with a discreet centre marking in the 12 o'clock position. Standard shift paddles are available for manual interventions in the eight-speed Steptronic transmission's gear selection process. The all-new Sports Seats now come with active seat ventilation, lumbar support and backrest width adjustment as standard. The new Sport Seats are lapped in Vegan Leather 'Veganza' made with sustainable materials. The largest-in-segment Panoramic Glass Sunroof gives an exceptionally elegant appearance and creates a light and airy feel inside the cabin. Travel & Comfort System, offered as standard, enables users to connect their devices to the car for a seamless entertainment experience. Rear windows also get roller sunblinds for extra privacy and protection from direct sunlight. The best-in-class Harman Kardon surround sound system with 15 speakers and 750 watts of audio power provides an intense musical feast for the ears.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the BMW X3 20 xDrive produces an output of 190 hp and maximum torque of 310 Nm at 1,500 - 4,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.8 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder in-line diesel engine of the BMW X3 20d xDrive produces an output of 197 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,500 - 2,750 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.7 seconds. As part of the M Sport package, customers also get the sport boost function for exceptionally rapid bursts of speed as well as the sport plus mode for most dynamic handling characteristics. Both petrol and diesel variants of the all-new X3 come with a 48V mild hybrid setup as standard which significantly improves performance as well as efficiency. The 48V mild hybrid technology results in remarkably instantaneous response to the slightest movement of the accelerator - when pulling away and also when putting in a sudden burst of speed - as well as more comfortable operation of the Automatic Start / Stop function.

Adaptive Suspension with electronically controlled dampers is also offered as standard. It automatically adjusts damper response to the prevailing driving situation and current driving style, with a choice of two settings depending on the My Mode selected. This means Sport Mode activates optimal damper responses for dynamic handling, creating a noticeable contrast to the more comfort-oriented damper setting in the other My Modes. Adaptive Suspension combines excellent handling with supreme driving safety and allows the vehicle to be effortlessly controlled up to the limit. This has the effect of maximising not just the comfort and agility of the all-new BMW X3, but also its handling precision.

The all-new BMW X3 comes with the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect to provide intuitive, easy control. Its home screen shows vertically arranged function icons on the same level. The QuickSelect feature allows functions to be activated directly without having to enter a submenu. The new BMW iDrive is geared squarely to touch and voice control. It is based on the latest BMW Operating System 9, which also paves the way for a customisable selection of additional digital services. The all-new BMW X3 offers the best and latest of BMW ConnectedDrive services with BMW Digital Premium.

MyBMW App functions include popular options for keeping an eye on the current vehicle status at all times. The innovative BMW Digital Key Plus services turn any smartphone into a car key and can be transferred up to 4 additional users, along with their personal vehicle settings. One can remotely lock / unlock and configure top speed, engine power, audio and more. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto for smartphone opens up access to a range of functions and apps. In addition, customers can use the MyBMW app to generate BMW Digital Key Plus, which turns a smartphone into a digital vehicle key. It will enable customers to physically open the doors when unlocking them this way. If the Digital Key Plus is activated, it's also possible to perform automated parking manoeuvres via smartphone. My Modes provide for a customizable driving and interior experience.

The spread of BMW Connected Drive and Driver Assistance Systems that support comfort and safety are more extensive than ever. The all-new BMW X3 now comes with Driving Assistant Plus as standard which includes some best-in-class features like Active Cruise Control (with Stop & Go Function), Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot assistant and much more. Parking Assistant Plus offers the highest degree of technology and accessibility to smart parking systems in the segment with features such as fully automated parking with surround view camera and BMW Reversing Assistant along with BMW Drive Recorder.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies.

BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology, monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. Electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks' (ADB-X), extended 'Dynamic Traction Control' (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.

BMW Safety includes eight airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer with crash sensor and child seat mounting.

