Master the Machines: Parul University's B.Tech in Automation and Robotics Ignites Industry Transformation

New Delhi [India], June 14: Parul University, an institution known for its track record in academic excellence and innovation has commenced admissions for its futuristic B.Tech program in Automation and Robotics, which offers a comprehensive curriculum that integrates advanced technological principles with hands-on learning experiences. This program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to innovate and excel in the rapidly evolving field of robotics. Aspiring candidates can register for the same via the official registration link.

Speaking about the program, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University stated "Our B.Tech program in Automation and Robotics at Parul University embodies our commitment to advancing technological education and innovation. In a rapidly evolving robotics industry, our program equips students with the essential skills and cutting-edge knowledge needed to excel. Through a blend of rigorous academic training and practical, hands-on experiences, it prepares the students to lead and innovate in the dynamic field of robotics"

Igniting Industry Transformation: B.Tech in Automation and Robotics

This four-year program integrates theoretical and practical learning to prepare students for the challenges and opportunities in sustainable transportation. The program, which is UGC-approved, ensures a high standard of education and an edifying learning experience.

Courses are taught by distinguished faculty from prestigious institutions like IITs and NITs, providing personalized learning experiences. Parul University is equipped with advanced laboratories and research centres, including Electronic Engineering Labs, Mechanical Engineering Labs, and Computer Science and Engineering Labs, to support practical learning and research.

Additionally, the program develops practical skills and knowledge to enhance students' employability in the fast-evolving field of electric vehicles, aiming to produce competent professionals capable of driving innovation and sustainability in the sector.

Graduates can pursue careers as Robotic Scientists, utilizing scientific methods to innovate and develop life-saving automation. They can also become Robotic Engineers, proficient in developing robotics systems to navigate the industry's scope. Additionally, opportunities exist for Robotic Technicians, responsible for maintaining, servicing, and repairing technologies supporting robotics. Furthermore, graduates can explore roles as Systems Designers, employing robotics fundamentals to design and develop efficient systems with optimal utility. This program prepares students for a dynamic career landscape, offering avenues for innovation and advancement in robotics and automation.

Career Avenues: Placements and Recruiters

Parul University stands out for its robust career support and placement services, achieving an impressive record-high salary package of 37.98 LPA. Boasting a network of over 1000 esteemed recruiters, including industry giants like Indigo, Deloitte, Aditya Birla, and TCS, the university offers a plethora of job opportunities for its students. This season witnessed over 2,500 students securing coveted positions at leading national and international firms, highlighting the university's strong industry ties and unwavering commitment to student success.

In essence, Parul University provides a holistic environment for higher education, blending a diverse curriculum with immersive hands-on experiences. Emphasizing interdisciplinary learning, students acquire a wide range of knowledge and skills crucial in today's dynamic job market. The university's extensive industry connections and corporate partnerships facilitate invaluable internships and job placements, ensuring students are well-equipped for their future careers.

