MathCo Announces Appointment of Tiger Tyagarajan as a Board Member

Chicago [US]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: MathCo, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics, today announced the appointment of NV Tyagarajan aka Tiger Tyagarajan as a board member, effective April 2024. With this strategic appointment, MathCo fortifies its commitment to enhancing its market share in the rapidly evolving technology landscape while providing world-class AI and Analytics solutions that drive business growth for its clients.

Tiger Tyagarajan brings a wealth of invaluable experience and visionary leadership to MathCo. Renowned as an industry luminary, Tiger has a distinguished track record of steering companies towards success through future-proof business strategies, promising to significantly enhance its client offerings. His appointment as a board member signifies a pivotal moment in MathCo's journey, as the company looks forward to leveraging Tiger's profound insights and industry acumen to propel its growth trajectory.

Sayandeb Banerjee, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, MathCo, said, "Tiger's inclusion to our board is a tremendous asset. As we continue to expand, his invaluable insights and guidance will provide us with the strategic direction needed to thrive in today's dynamic market, from innovative offerings, go-to-market strategies to strategic partnerships. We warmly welcome Tiger to our team and eagerly anticipate learning from his wealth of experience."

Tiger Tyagarajan, Member of the Board of Directors, MathCo, said, "Having studied MathCo's journey since its inception, I have been thoroughly impressed by its evolution into a mature and resilient organization, delivering impactful solutions to leading global enterprises. Their strategy of building and deploying a proprietary platform NucliOS, with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules that empowers clients to achieve the vision of connected data driven intelligence is truly impressive. I am delighted to join MathCo's board and eager to collaborate with Sayandeb, Aditya, Anuj, and the passionate MathCo team."

Tiger is best known for his pivotal role in transforming a division of General Electric (GE Capital International Services) into Genpact and his thirteen-year tenure as CEO of the company. His influence extends across leading consulting, AI and technology firms, where he serves as an advisor, contributing to the shaping of organizational futures, fostering sustainable growth, and championing transformative initiatives.

Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom AI and advanced analytics solutions focused on enterprise problem-solving through its innovative hybrid model. With a commitment to self-sufficiency and empowerment, MathCo transfers intellectual property ownership to its clients, allowing them to scale their proprietary applications efficiently without compromising data security. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI, MathCo is well-positioned to help enterprises manage their data across multiple systems, build powerful analytics and AI solutions, and deliver impactful outcomes for its clientele, leveraging Microsoft technologies.

