Matix Fertilisers' Diversification pays off as Crop Protection & Supplement Business crosses Rs200 Crore in under Three years

Kolkata (West Bengal)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Nishant Kanodia promoted, Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, a Rs7,000 crore integrated fertiliser company, has achieved a significant milestone in its diversification journey. In less than three years since entering the crop protection and supplement segment (FY 2022-23), Matix has grown the vertical to Rs200 crore in revenue. This rapid scale-up reflects the trust of India's farmers and Matix's strategic focus on high-impact agri-Inputs. The achievement further strengthens its leadership in eastern India, where it holds nearly 20% market share in urea and ranks among the country's fastest-growing crop nutrient companies.

Since entering the crop protection and supplement segment in FY 2022-23, Matix has rapidly scaled its portfolio through co-marketing partnerships with leading players such as UPL and CRYSTAL. The range now includes Single Super Phosphate (where Matix is the country's leading trader, with 84,712 MT sold in FY 2024-25), Zyme, Zinc Sulphate (21% & 33%), Potash Derived from Molasses, Phosphate Rich Organic Manure, City Compost, and Micronutrient Mixture.

Sharing his views,Nishant Kanodia, Chairman, Matix Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited said, "This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the growing trust of India's farming community. At Matix, we remain deeply committed to delivering innovative, sustainable agri-input solutions that empower farmers and strengthen Indian agriculture."

In FY 2024-25, the company further diversified into specialty fertilisers such as Calcium Nitrate, Sulphur Bentonite, and Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer, reinforcing its alignment with the Government of India's thrust on organic and sustainable agricultural inputs.

Manoj Mishra, Managing Director, Matix Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited, said, "Crossing this milestone reflects our team's strategic vision and strong execution, as well as the growing trust of India's farmers. At Matix, we are focused on building a comprehensive, future-ready agri-inputs business that enhances farm productivity, supports sustainable practices, and contributes meaningfully to India's food security. We are proud to partner with farmers in their journey toward a more resilient agricultural future."

Matix's trading success builds on the foundation of its fully integrated 1.27 MTPA gas-based urea plant in Panagarh, West Bengal--one of India's largest single-stream fertiliser facility. Operating consistently above 100% capacity and supported by a long-term gas supply agreement with GAIL, the plant ensures uninterrupted, reliable supply of essential crop nutrient to the farming communities across its operational areas.

As Matix continues to grow its footprint and portfolio, it remains committed to driving value across the agricultural value chain, delivering scale, innovation, and sustainability from plant to plate.

About Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited: Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is one of India's youngest and fastest-growing crop nutrient companies, holding approximately 20% market share of urea in eastern India. The company is present across nine states with distribution strength of 1000+ dealers and 60,000+ retailers. Matix is committed to enhancing agricultural productivity through innovative crop nutrition and soil enhancement products, aiming to nourish every farm and ensure food security for all.

