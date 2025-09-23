Matix Fertilisers' Panagarh Plant Wins CII Energy Efficiency Unit Award 2025

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited has been honoured with the Energy Efficient Unit Award at the 26th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2025, held in Hyderabad. The award recognises the outstanding performance of Matix's Panagarh, West Bengal, urea plant in FY 2024-25 and its commitment to sustainable industrial practices.

Commenting upon the recognition Nishant Kanodia, Chairman and Promoter of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited said, "This award is deeply meaningful to all of us at Matix. Our achievement in FY25 reflects the dedication of our teams and is the result of investment in advanced technologies in the set-up of one of eastern India's largest fertiliser plant. Operating responsibly while enhancing efficiency underscores our commitment to green manufacturing and operational excellence. We are humbled by this recognition and will continue to keep sustainability at the core of our business."

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, the award aims at recognizing and awarding excellence in energy management among the industrial sector and facilitate sharing of information on best practices & technologies.

During the year, the Panagarh facility achieved record output, producing 1.47 million tonnes of urea while operating at an impressive 112 percent capacity utilisation. It stands among the most energy-efficient urea plants in the country and has further strengthened its green credentials by commissioning a 1 MW floating solar plant, underscoring the organisation's journey toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

As one of the world's largest single-stream urea plants, the fertiliser complex combines state-of-the-art technology with ISO 50001 energy management systems. Its performance underscores Matix's role in strengthening India's farm productivity and driving the transition to a cleaner economy.

