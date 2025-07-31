Matrimony.com Teams Up with Truecaller to Ensure Safer, Smarter Matchmaking

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Matrimony.com, India's most pioneering matchmaking platforms and the parent company of Brand Bharat Matrimony, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform. This collaboration is set to elevate digital safety and deliver a seamless, secure, and contextual engagement experience using Truecaller's Customer Experience Solutions.

In the digital age, secure and seamless communication is essential for successful online matchmaking. With Truecaller for Business Solutions, Bharat Matrimony prioritizes user safety and convenience from the initial sign-up through to match notifications and updates, enhancing the user experience.

This integration ensures that all calls from Bharat Matrimony are equipped with verified brand identifiers such as their official logo, green verification badge, and a verified tick. These elements help users instantly recognize legitimate calls. Features like Call Reason further enhance transparency by informing users why they are being contacted, be it for new profile matches or important updates.

To create a more engaging communication experience, Bharat Matrimony has adopted Truecaller's Video Caller ID, transforming routine calls into visually rich interactions. The Call Me Back feature also allows users to schedule return calls at their convenience. Most notably, the 1-Tap, OTP-less verification streamlines the login process, making it quicker and more secure, particularly during critical interactions.

Commenting on the partnership, Saichithra Swaminathan, Chief Product Officer, Matrimony.com, said, "At Matrimony, we're focused on making the user journey simple and secure right from the start. Our integration with Truecaller helps streamline the verification process during registration. This reduces friction, making it easier for users to get started quickly. Faster verification means faster onboarding, with less manual input needed. It improves the overall sign-up experience with added ease and clarity. We're always looking for ways to build trust and deliver more convenience to our users."

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, said, "At Truecaller, our mission is to empower businesses with trusted communication infrastructure that enhances user confidence and drives meaningful engagement. Nowhere is this more critical than on a platform like Bharat Matrimony, where real-life relationships begin with a single interaction. Our partnership ensures that every touchpoint is anchored in safety, credibility, and contextual clarity. This collaboration underscores our shared vision with Bharat Matrimony to create secure, respectful, and authentic digital experiences at scale for millions of users navigating their most personal journeys online"

Bharat Matrimony, continues to redefine digital matchmaking by putting safety, trust, and user-first communication at the forefront. Through its partnership with Truecaller, the brand is setting new benchmarks for verified, seamless interactions in the matchmaking space.

Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution is used by more than 2500 businesses globally. It delivers enhanced communication capabilities that promote brand recognition, improve engagement, and safeguard customers from scams and fraud.

Matrimony.com is India's leading consumer Internet company managing marquee brands such as Bharat Matrimony, Elite Matrimony, Community Matrimony, and Jodii. Bharat Matrimony is considered the biggest and most trusted matrimony brand, which has also established a considerable retail presence with over 120 self-owned outlets across India. The company delivers matchmaking and marriage-related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora. Matrimony.com has pioneered several new business models, such as WeddingBazaar.com, Mandap.com, and CommunityMatrimony.com, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony services. Matrimony.com's recent launches include Luv.com, a matchmaking app for working professionals, and ManyJobs.com, a specialized bilingual app for entry-level and frontline jobs for the gray-collared workers in Tamil Nadu.

For more details, visit www.matrimony.com

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users and nearly 3000 large enterprises. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

For more information, please visit: business.truecaller.com.

