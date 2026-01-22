Adani Energy, Bandhan Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Indian Bank, Zee Entertainment, and COFORGE are among 58 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Thursday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Adani Total Gas, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, DLF, Cigniti Technologies, and APL Apollo Tubes.

Eternal Q3 results

ALSO READ | Deepinder Goyal steps down as CEO of Eternal Group; Dhindsa to take charge The company’s revenue from operations for Q3 FY26 jumped 202 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16,315 crore, up from ₹5,405 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased 20 per cent from ₹13,590 crore in Q2 FY26. Eternal’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹364 crore, marking a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 results

The company’s revenue from operations rose 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,727 crore in Q3 FY26, up from ₹8,357 crore in the same quarter last year.

In the October–December period, DRL recorded a 12 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue from North America, falling to ₹2,964 crore from ₹3,383 crore, due to continued price erosion of Lenalidomide. In contrast, revenue from India grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,603 crore from ₹1,346 crore, driven by new product launches and favourable foreign exchange movements.

Market overview for January 22

Indian equity markets are poised for a rebound on Thursday, ending a three-day sell-off amid easing concerns over a Greenland-related trade dispute. Early indicators showed GIFT Nifty up 0.81 per cent, or 205 points, at 7:45 am. Market action on Dalal Street is expected to remain stock-specific as earnings season continues in full swing.

The turnaround comes after US President Donald Trump announced he would not impose tariffs on EU nations on February 1, citing a “framework for a future deal” with NATO on Greenland.

CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The development spurred Asian market rallies, with Japan and South Korea leading the charge. South Korea’s KOSPI surged past the 5,000 mark, boosted by strong gains in technology stocks. Overnight, Wall Street ended higher as easing geopolitical and trade tensions lifted investor sentiment. The S&P 500 rose 1.16 per cent, while the Nasdaq gained 1.18 per cent.

List of firms releasing Q3 results today, January 22

1 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

2 Adani Energy Solutions

3 Adani Total Gas

4 Alivus Life Sciences

5 Alufluoride

6 Antelopus Selan Energy

7 APL Apollo Tubes

8 Avon Mercantile

9 Bandhan Bank

10 Bansisons Tea Industries

11 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle

12 Borana Weaves

13 Cigniti Technologies

14 COFORGE

15 Computer Age Management Services

16 Cyient

17 DLF

18 Duncan Engineering

19 EKI Energy Services Ltd

20 Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts

21 GAMCO

22 Go Digit General Insurance

23 Gujarat State Petronet

24 Home First Finance Company India

25 Ideaforge Technology

26 IIFL Finance

27 India Finsec

28 India Motor Parts and Accessories

29 Indian Bank

30 InfoBeans Technologies

31 Interglobe Aviation

32 Kopran

33 Krystal Integrated Services

34 LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)

35 Monarch Networth Capital

36 MphasiS

37 NEXOME CAPITAL MARKETS

38 Orient Electric Limited

39 Premier Energies

40 Radico Khaitan

41 Shah Foods

42 Saptak Chem And Business

43 Shanthi Gears

44 Shree Vatsaa Finance & leasing

45 Spectrum Electrical Industries

46 Steel Strips Wheels

47 Spentex Industries

48 STRING METAVERSE

49 Suryoday Small Finance Bank

50 Swastika Investsmart

51 Syngene International

52 Tanla Platforms

53 Thirani Projects

54 TTK Healthcare

55 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

56 V-Mart Retail

57 Zee Entertainment Enterprises

58 Zensar Technologies