Stocks to watch today, January 22, 2026: Q3FY26 results, along with upbeat global cues are likely to influence the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.

At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading over 180.3 points higher at 25,358.5, signaling a gap-up start for the bourses.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump softened his stance on imposing tariffs on European countries linked to Greenland.

South Korea led the regional rally, with the Kospi jumping 1.62 per cent and briefly crossing the 5,000 mark.

Market sentiment also improved after Trump said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that he would not use force to acquire Greenland , easing concerns over potential US military action. He added that a “framework of a future deal” on Greenland had been formed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.07 per cent and the broader Topix gained 0.79 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s December trade data showed exports growing 5.1 per cent, undershooting Reuters-polled expectations.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.63 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones surged 1.21 per cent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq advanced 1.18 per cent.

List of top stocks to watch today, January 22:

Results today: Bandhan Bank, IndiGo, DLF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Total Gas, Radico Khaitan, Adani Energy, Cyient, CAMS, Coforge, IIFL Finance, Le Travenues Technology, and Mphasis, etc

Waaree Energies: Q3 consolidated profit surged 115.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,062.5 crore, while revenue jumped 118.8 per cent to ₹7,565 crore, driven by strong execution and capacity ramp-up.

CESC: Subsidiary CESC Green Power signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a 3 GW solar cell and module plant, a 60 MW solar power plant, and allied facilities, involving an investment of about ₹3,800 crore.

Jindal Stainless: Q3 consolidated profit rose 26.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹828.8 crore, with revenue growing 6.2 per cent to ₹10,517.6 crore.

Bank of India: Q3 standalone profit increased 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,704.7 crore. Asset quality improved, with gross NPA at 2.26 per cent and net NPA at 0.60 per cent, though provisions surged 89.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Biocon: Completed the acquisition of the remaining 7.18 crore equity shares of Biocon Biologics from Mylan for $200 million, raising its stake to about 98 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

KEI Industries: Q3 consolidated profit jumped 42.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹234.9 crore, while revenue rose 19.5 per cent to ₹2,954.7 crore.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Q3 consolidated profit surged 83.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹46.4 crore, with revenue up 30.6 per cent at ₹306 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: Q3 standalone profit grew 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹521 crore and net interest income rose 12.8 per cent to ₹757 crore.

Gravita India: Q3 consolidated profit climbed 25.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹97.7 crore, while revenue was up 2.1 per cent to ₹1,017.1 crore.

Anant Raj: Q3 consolidated profit increased 30.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹144.3 crore, with revenue rising 20 per cent to ₹641.6 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed a licence agreement for Lemon Tree Premier, Omkareshwar (85 rooms) in Madhya Pradesh; the property will be managed by subsidiary Carnation Hotels.