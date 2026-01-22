Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares jumped 4.8 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,211.5 per share on BSE. At 9:38 AM, Dr Reddy’s Labs share price was trading 4.72 per cent higher at ₹1,210 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.89 per cent at 82,636.01.

The buying on the counter came after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Tuesday, after market hours. Analysts are broadly constructive on Dr Reddy's Labs medium-term prospects despite Q3 margin pressure, with views split on near-term risks.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 highlights:

The firm’s revenue from operations rose to ₹8,727 crore in Q3FY26, a 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹8,357 crore in Q3FY25.

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹2,049 crore, as compared to ₹2,298 crore a year ago.

Brokerage views on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Emkay Global Financial Services | Reduce | Target raised to ₹1,200 from ₹1,100

Emkay said Dr Reddy’s Q3FY26 margin performance was in line with its expectations and about 100 bps ahead of Street estimates on an adjusted basis (excluding one-offs). The brokerage noted that a higher adjusted gross margin was offset by higher selling, general, and administrative spending.

While the brokerage sees limited room for further negative pipeline surprises, its base case is that FY28E earnings per share (EPS) will still be lower than FY25 EPS. It marginally raised earnings estimates after tweaking domestic growth and FX assumptions and rolling forward to Dec-27E EPS.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target cut ₹1,220 from ₹1,249

Motilal Oswal said Dr Reddy’s delivered a better-than-expected Q3FY26, with strong execution in India, Europe and Russia and favourable currency movement more than offsetting the drag from a weaker g-Revlimid contribution, resulting in an earnings beat.

The brokerage cut its FY26 estimates by 4 per cent to factor in a delay in the Canada semaglutide launch, but raised FY27 estimates by 6 per cent on better growth prospects across India, Europe and Russia.

Motilal expects overall earnings to remain largely stable over FY26–FY28, due to anticipated competition in g-Revlimid and the gestation period for niche opportunities such as semaglutide and abatacept to translate into meaningful commercial benefits.

Elara Capital | Buy | Target: ₹1,588

The brokerage estimates one-off Revlimid sales of $50 -60 million in Q3; the opportunity window has closed. North America's business was down Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q, as expected. All the other businesses performed in line or posted a beat. India's business grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y, and the company expects it to sustain above 15 per cent, which is a major positive highlight. The brokerage maintained its FY26 E -28E core earnings estimates broadly.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target raised to ₹1,545 from ₹1,522

JM Financial believes margin pressure reflects ongoing headwinds in the US market. However, it sees strong ex-US growth, a rich filing pipeline, and upcoming gSemaglutide launches providing medium-term earnings visibility, with the worst largely factored into current valuations.

In Q3, the company’s Ebitda margins contracted sharply by 579 bps Y-o-Y, reflecting lower gRevlimid sales, an adverse product mix, and sustained pricing pressure, although overall profitability still beat Street expectations.

