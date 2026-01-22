Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty jumps 160 pts as Greenland tensions ease; Asia, Wall St peers rally
SI Reporter Mumbai
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, January 22, 2026: Indian equity market indices are set for a comeback on Thursday, snapping a three-day rout amid easing Greenland-related trade-war concerns.
US President Donald Trump said he would not impose tariffs on EU nations on February 1, as a "framework for a future deal" with NATO on Greenland is in place. Earlier, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said the US would not use force to acquire Greenland, but added that Washington would "remember" a rejection.
Reacting to this development, stock markets in Asia rallied, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea leading the charge. South Korea's Kospir roes to cross the 5,000 mark, driven by technology stocks.
Overnight, Wall Street ended higher on easing geopolitical and trade tensions. The S&P index rose 1.16 per cent while the Nasdaq was up 1.18 per cent,
Back home, the early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.81 per cent, or 205 points as of 7:45 AM. Action on Dalal Street will be stock-specific with earnings in full swing. InterGlobe Aviation, Zee Entertainment, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are among the companies reporting Q3 earnings today.
Nifty levels to watch
The Nifty index is currently trading just below its 200-day EMA near 25,160, while RSI near 28 signals selling exhaustion and scope for short-covering. Immediate support is placed in the 25,000–25,120 zone. A decisive break below this area could extend the decline toward 24,900–24,700. On the upside, 25,300 remains the first hurdle, followed by a stronger resistance band at 25,600–25,700, which marks the earlier consolidation region.
View by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
Primary market action
In the mainboard IPO segment, the issue of Shadowfax Technologies will close for subscription on Thursday, while four issues in the SME segement (Hannah Joseph Hospital, Shayona Engineering, KRM Ayurveda and Digilogic Systems) are active today. Shares of Armour Security India will debut in the SME space.
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zerodha's Kamath warns of risks as MTF loan book surges
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With margin trading facility (MTF) loan books swelling rapidly, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath has flagged concerns over risk management frameworks at stock broking firms, warning that a sharp market correction could trigger "synchronised liquidations". READ MORE
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Primary market action today
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPI outflows top $3 bn in January
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The selloff of listed stocks by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has exceeded $3 billion in January, marking the highest monthly outflow since August 2025. The selling has persisted even as FPIs remained net buyers in several other emerging markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal, Dr Reddys, IndiGo, DLF, HPCL, PNB Housing and others in focus. Here's why
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets giving too much importance to pending India-US trade deal: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are giving too much importance to the pending trade deal with the United States (US) and are failing to price in the benefits from the India–EU trade deal and free trade agreements (FTAs) inked with other countries, suggest analysts. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex EPS growth falls to its lowest level in nearly five years
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The current earnings season has been the weakest for the BSE Sensex companies in the past five years. The benchmark index trailing earnings per share (EPS) of the BSE Sensex was up just 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) so far — the lowest since April 2021 — when the underlying EPS had contracted due to Covid-19 lockdown. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty levels to watch today
View by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PhonePe to sell 50.7 million shares in IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PhonePe Ltd. has sought the approval of Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) of 50.7 million shares, Bloomberg reported, quoting an updated draft red herring prospectus. Promoter WM Digital Commerce Holdings, a Walmart entity, plans to sell as many as 45.9 million shares in the IPO.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump drops tariff threats over Greenland
The announcement followed a "very productive" meeting with Rutte and comes amid Trump’s renewed push for greater US control over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global markets rally as trade tensions ease
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, Wall Street ended higher after US President Donald Trump stepped back from threats to impose tariffs on Europe that were set to take effect on February 1, and announced reaching a “framework” deal over Greenland. At close, Dow Jones rose 1.21 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq advanced 1.18 per cent.
Tracking the US markets, Asia-Pacific indices also edged higher. At the last check, mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.49 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.63 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.62 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.82 per cent.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
