Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty jumps 160 pts as Greenland tensions ease; Asia, Wall St peers rally

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, January 22, 2026: Indian equity market indices are set for a comeback on Thursday, snapping a three-day rout amid easing Greenland-related trade-war concerns.

Reacting to this development, stock markets in Asia rallied, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea leading the charge. South Korea's Kospir roes to cross the 5,000 mark, driven by technology stocks.

Overnight, Wall Street ended higher on easing geopolitical and trade tensions. The S&P index rose 1.16 per cent while the Nasdaq was up 1.18 per cent,

Back home, the early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.81 per cent, or 205 points as of 7:45 AM. Action on Dalal Street will be stock-specific with earnings in full swing. InterGlobe Aviation, Zee Entertainment, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are among the companies reporting Q3 earnings today.

Nifty levels to watch

The Nifty index is currently trading just below its 200-day EMA near 25,160, while RSI near 28 signals selling exhaustion and scope for short-covering. Immediate support is placed in the 25,000–25,120 zone. A decisive break below this area could extend the decline toward 24,900–24,700. On the upside, 25,300 remains the first hurdle, followed by a stronger resistance band at 25,600–25,700, which marks the earlier consolidation region.

View by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money

Primary market action