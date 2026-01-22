Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 6 stocks today; key details here

Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 6 stocks today; key details here

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during today's trading session following their decision to reward their shareholders with dividends

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, January 22, 2026: D-Street investors seeking passive income can track shares of Central Bank of India, DCM Shriram, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, Suraj, and Tips Music, as these companies have announced dividend payouts.
 
According to BSE data, shares of these six companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 23, 2026. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, the investors must own the shares on or before this date to be eligible, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.
 
Among the listed companies, Tips Music has announced the highest dividend, declaring an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, with January 23 set as the record date. This is followed by Havells India, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, also with January 23 as the record date.
 
 
DCM Shriram has announced an interim dividend of ₹3.60 per share, fixing January 23 as the record date. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Central Bank of India Jan 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.20 Jan 23, 2026
DCM Shriram Jan 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.60 Jan 24, 2026
Havells India Jan 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4 Jan 23, 2026
Oberoi Realty Jan 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 Jan 23, 2026
Suraj Jan 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 Jan 23, 2026
Tips Music Jan 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5 Jan 23, 2026
  (Source: BSE)
 
Meanwhile, Oberoi Realty and Suraj have declared interim dividends of ₹2 per share and ₹1.50 per share, respectively. Central Bank of India has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share. All three companies have set January 23 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payouts.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

