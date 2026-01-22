Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,610; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹3,30,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,30,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,610 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,270 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,560, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,160 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,710.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,30,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,45,100.

Precious metals retreated on Thursday as geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand eased after US President Donald Trump backed down from new tariff threats and proposals to annex Greenland by force, while a firmer dollar also pressured prices.

Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at $4,799.79 per ounce, as of 0136 GMT, after scaling a record peak of $4,887.82 in the previous session. US gold futures for February delivery lost 0.6 per cent to $4,806.60 per ounce.

Spot silver receded 0.9 per cent to $92.38 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $95.87 on Tuesday.

Spot platinum lost 2.7 per cent to $2,415.60 per ounce after hitting a record $2,511.80 on Wednesday, while palladium slipped 1 per cent to $1,821.50, retreating from a one-week high hit in the previous session.

(with inputs from Reuters)