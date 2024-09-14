MG Windsor to Disrupt the Car Industry

PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 14: JSW MG Motor India, today launched India's first Intelligent CUV- the MG Windsor, at the price of a manual compact SUV. The Windsor, combining the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV, will be offered with innovative aerodynamic design, spacious and opulent interiors, reassuring safety, smart connectivity, driving comfort, and many hi-tech features. It is built on 'Pure EV Platform' offering a luxurious business-class experience. With BaaS - a unique ownership program, MG Windsor is offered at INR 9.99 Lakhs + 3.5 Rs. /km for battery*. Industry First Initiatives: * A lifetime battery warranty to the first owner

* Assured 60% buyback after 3 years/45,000kms**

* 1-year free charging at public chargers through the eHUB by MG app

Product Highlights

MG Windsor caters to consumers who seek the best of both worlds - the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV

* Offers superior comfort, enhanced space, advanced technology, and reassuring safety

* Equipped with a host of industry and segment-first features:First-in-segment 'Aero Lounge seats' that recline to 135°

* First-in-segment 'Infinity View' glass roof

* Largest-in-segment 15.6-inch (25.6 cm) 'Grandview' Touch Display

* Largest-in-segment boot space of 604 litres

* Best in Class wheelbase of 2,700 mm

* An impressive range of 331 km*** generating 100 kW (136 PS) of Power with a 38-kWh battery

* Advanced Technology powered by i-SMART with 80+ connected features and 100+ AI-based voice commands

* First-of-a-kind MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP) with Home-to-car Functionality

BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) - Unique ownership program

For the first time in India's passenger vehicle segment, JSW MG Motor India is introducing an innovative ownership plan through Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering, which makes owning a full-size capable electric CUV at the price of a manual engine-based compact SUV possible. This flexible ownership program eliminates the upfront cost of the battery, enabling customers to pay only for its usage. Essentially, buyers pay a nominal fee per kilometre driven, which is 40% of the fuel costs of conventional vehicles. This model significantly reduces the initial acquisition cost and lowers the per-kilometre expense, ensuring an economical and hassle-free ownership experience.

In addition, the company is offering a first-of-its-kind lifetime battery warranty to the first owner of MG Windsor. With the eHUB by MG app, the company is offering one year of free public charging, making it easier than ever for Windsor owners to power up anytime, anywhere. JSW MG Motor India is also introducing its 3-60 assured buyback plan for the Windsor which ensures that it will retain 60% of its value after 3 years/45,000kms**.

The Intelligent CUV features an AeroGlide design language, which is futuristic and transcends the concept of traditional segmentation. The interiors are opulent and luxurious with spacious Aero Lounge seats that can be reclined to 1350, coupled with the expansive Infinity View Glass Roof, adding to the business class experience. Immersive entertainment and smart connectivity features are powered by a massive 15.6" GRANDVIEW Touch Display in the central console.

The Windsor comes with the powerful PMS Motor which is IP67 certified. Impressive performance is derived through a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack and 4 driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport) that deliver 100KW (136ps) power and 200Nm of instant torque, offering a range of 331 kms***. It can be charged in 40 minutes at any DC fast charger.

Speaking at the launch, Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The MG Windsor is the realization of the vision and promise behind JSW MG India and marks a significant milestone in this journey. The Windsor is the first car that has come out of the JV and the team has worked very hard in developing and bringing it to the Indian market. This vehicle embodies our commitment to delivering to our Indian customers the best of innovation the world has to offer. As a crossover utility vehicle, the Windsor merges the comfort of a sedan with the expanse of an SUV, making it an ideal car for the Indian household. With its advanced features, innovative design, and disruptive pricing, the Windsor sets a new benchmark. I look forward to seeing the MG Windsor on our Indian roads, delighting our customers and helping them travel sustainably with comfort, style and power."

Sharing his views on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India said, "With its delightful features and easy to drive dynamics, MG Windsor will certainly invite newer sets of customers to try EVs. Enabling this, we have created a clear channel for smart and unique ownership through the BaaS program, complemented with additional benefits. With these initiatives, we are addressing the barrier of incremental upfront cost of owning an EV and supporting easy and hassle-free ownership through the user-friendly eHUB by MG app that brings the EV ecosystem to the fingertips of customers. I am confident that the overall package of the Windsor will prove to be a catalyst in strengthening the EV segment further for prospective car buyers."

MG Windsor is a vision to bring the luxury of business class lifestyle and travel to the lives of every Indian. It is an ideal vehicle for customers looking to beat the bustling urban roads and tighter spaces in smaller towns, in comfort and style. The Intelligent CUV is being offered in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence; and four colours: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

About JSW MG Motor India

SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India's leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors) formed a joint venture - JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. The joint venture aims to build a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem while continuing to stay focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions. JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, best of innovation across its business operations, and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localisation.

About Morris Garages

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster, the Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, and MG Comet - The Street-Smart Car.

Under a separate financing program with its terms and conditions. *

This program is a part of 3 years of maintenance package fee. **

May vary on different driving conditions. ***

