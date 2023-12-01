Mindspace Business Parks REIT Receives Nine Sword of Honour Awards by British Safety Council

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (BSE: 543217 | NSE: MINDSPACE) ('Mindspace REIT'), owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio located in four key office markets of India, has received nine Sword of Honour Awards for each of its assets that have received Five Star Rating by British Safety Council's Occupational Health and Safety Audits. The recognition spans seven assets, collectively encompassing an expansive operational area exceeding 24msf. The audit was conducted to assess the safety and health of the asset portfolio. These prestigious awards reflect Mindspace REIT's unwavering commitment to safety and health of occupants across its diverse asset portfolio.

Mindspace REIT has been awarded Five Star Ratings and the Sword of Honour across its assets, covering Mindspace Airoli East, Mindspace Airoli West and Paradigm Mindspace Malad in Mumbai Metropolitan Region; Commerzone Yerwada, Gera Commerzone Kharadi and The Square Signature Business Chambers (Nagar Road) in Pune - each of which received 1 award; and Mindspace Madhapur in Hyderabad - which received 3 awards.

Peter McGettrick, Chairman of British Safety Council, said: "On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate Mindspace Business Parks REIT on achieving the highest standards of its health and safety management. These awards recognise the commitment, dedication and absolute professionalism undertaken. We are proud to support your organisation in its achievement and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success."

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, added: "I would like to congratulate Mindspace Business Parks REIT and its staff on this award, in tribute to their commitment to keeping their workplace safe and healthy. All of the Sword and Globe - and now Shield - award-winning organisations share a commitment and resolve to achieve the uppermost standards of health and safety, sustainability or now wellbeing. We thank Mindspace Business Parks REIT for contributing to achieving our vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work."

Speaking on the certifications, Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, "We are delighted to receive nine Sword of Honour Awards, highlighting our commitment to constructing sustainable ecosystems. This accomplishment, coupled with our nine Five Star Ratings, reinforces our dedication to the health and safety of our clients and the environment. Our focused efforts to reduce carbon footprint, coupled with the creation of safe and healthy workplaces, resonates with our mission to provide sustainable, world-class spaces. The audit, aligned with global standards, validates our dedication to providing the best experiences for all our stakeholders."

Mindspace REIT's several projects were assessed in the Five Star British Safety Council audit which measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators. The detailed review focused on organisational leadership, commitment and planning, implementation and operation, performance monitoring & measurement, and evaluation and continual improvement.

Globally, organizations achieving a remarkable 92 per cent or above in the British Safety Council's Occupational Health and Safety Audit earn a distinguished Five Star rating. Subsequently, they are extended an invitation to vie for the esteemed Sword of Honour, a testament to their outstanding commitment to health and safety management excellence.

The Sword of Honour is the highest endorsement by the British Safety Council for exemplary management of Occupational Health & Safety at the workplace and celebrates and rewards those organizations that have achieved significant Occupational Health and Safety Management. The British Safety Council's Five Star Rating is the most contemporary, quantified audit process available, which allows businesses to test their health, safety and wellbeing performance against recognized standards, industry best practice techniques and latest legislations.

