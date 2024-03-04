Mishan Designs is pleased to announce the publication of the book, Amongst the Believers, by Kochery C Shibu

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India] March 4: Amongst the Believers, another master piece from the Best-selling and Award-winning author of "Men and Dreams in the Dhauladhar" and "Faith and the Beloved."

The novel is a saga of love, set in the back drop of war-torn Afghanistan and Ukraine. Nanda is an accused in a murder case and the lives of his dear ones are in danger. He is given an option to join RAW on a mysterious mission, and penetrate the elite society of Pakistan. A choice that forces him to create a family only to destroy it. Khusru is a terrorist who has fallen out with his handlers, the ISI, and is on the run. Caught in the vicious gang wars of Karachi, he is to escort the warlord's daughter Miriam, to Bosnia.

A journey that takes him to Iran, Armenia and to the prisons of Russia. Rekha has choreographed her life in the captivity of a terrorist as a dance drama. Even after marriage and two children, her obsession with Khusru knows no bounds.

She is kidnapped and ends up as a sex slave to the teenage terrorists in war-torn Afghanistan. A ruse that lead America to invade Iraq and a mysterious video of an Army officer directing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that could change the course of history, is being chased by the ISI, Mossad, CIA, Russians and the RAW. The lives of Nanda, Khusru and Rekha are entangled in this international web of espionage. A journey through the unknown, a saga of love, espionage and suspense that will keep you riveted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

KOCHERY C SHIBU, the bestselling and award-winning author of 'Men and Dreams in the Dhauladhar, and 'Faith and the Beloved', is a graduate of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He has served in the Indian Navy and commanded two warships.

Post his retirement, he has executed hydro-electric projects in the Cauvery River basin in Karnataka, Beas River basin in Himachal and Teesta River basin in Sikkim. He holds a postgraduate degree in Defence Studies from Chennai University, and an MA English Literature from Pune University.

Shibu has changed tack from the snow-clad mountains to the blue oceans, and has been associated with the setting up of a shipping company in India. 'Amongst the Believers', a suspense thriller, is his third book. A passionate and committed writer, Shibu creates a magical world of fiction built around a well-researched background. Kochery C Shibu was born in Kochi, Kangarapady and now lives in Bangalore with his wife and daughter.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)