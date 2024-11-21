MIT-WPU Ph.D. Programme: Applications Close Soon; Submit by November 25, 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is calling for prospective candidates to apply for its prestigious Ph.D. programmes before November 25, 2024, the last date for submission. To shape the future of academia and research, the university's Ph.D. offerings are designed to enhance research capabilities and prepare candidates for successful careers in academia or research. Aspiring researchers will benefit from specialized support in areas such as hypothesis formulation, research ethics, and online resources, creating the ideal environment for academic and professional growth.

Candidates interested in advancing their research careers should submit their applications by visiting the Ph.D. Admissions page.

Programme Overview: Rigorous Training for the Next Generation of Researchers

While pursuing a Ph.D. programme from MIT-WPU, a strong emphasis is placed on research in various disciplines, allowing candidates to experiment with novel ideas in their fields. The Ph.D. coursework curriculum is crafted to ensure a thorough understanding of aspects such as formulation of research questions, undertaking literature surveys and the ethical considerations in research, among others. This approach ensures that the able students do not only do practical work but are also prepared to cope with academic and research management.

According to Dr Krishna Warhade, Director Doctoral Programme, "As educators, we strongly believe that research is not only about knowledge; it's about creating innovative solutions that address real-world challenges. Our Ph.D. programme is designed not only to develop scholarly expertise but also to inspire researchers to push boundaries and make significant contributions to their fields. With access to world-class resources and Research Advisory Committee members from eminent institutions, our students are equipped to lead and innovate."

MIT-WPU offers Ph.D. programmes in Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Business and Leadership, Faculty of Science and Health Sciences, and Faculty of Arts, Design and Humanities. Visit Ph.D. Admissions Page to see Ph.D. programmes offered by MIT-WPU.

Key Programme Highlights:

* Stipend: Full-time scholars receive a stipend of Rs. 31,000 per month for the first two years and Rs. 35,000 per month for the next two years ( based on performance)

* Research Advisory Committee: Scholars benefit from the guidance of Expert members from prestigious institutions like IIT, NIT, IIM and other institute of Eminence. .

* Co-Supervisors: Besides primary supervisors, co-supervisors from IIT/NIT/IIM, industries, and National Laboratories offer guidance.

* Facilities and Resources: Students can access a digital library, plagiarism-checking software, and advanced laboratories.

These facilities ensure that they are supported with the best tools for their research.

Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply?

The Ph.D. programme at MIT-WPU is open to candidates who meet the following eligibility criteria:

- A 1-year/2-semester master's degree after a 4-year/8-semester bachelor's degree or a 2-year/4-semester master's degree after a 3-year bachelor's degree, with at least 55% marks in aggregate.

- Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and other categories.

- For candidates with a 4-year/8-semester bachelor's degree, a minimum of 75% aggregate marks is required and relaxation of 5% marks for reservation category.

- Candidates who have completed an M. Phil with at least 55% marks in aggregate can also apply.

MIT-WPU ensures that these Ph.D. programmes are accessible to a wide range of candidates, with flexibility in the criteria for those from various backgrounds.

Selection Process:

The interview/viva-voce will be conducted by the university for test qualifying candidates. For selection of candidates a weightage of 70% to the entrance test and 30% to the performance in the interview/Viva-voce shall be given. For GATE/NET/JRF /SET/GPAT/CEED qualified students, the selection will be based on Interview/Viva Voce.

Provisional eligibility to appear in the selection process is no guarantee for admission to the program.

Why MIT-WPU? A Holistic Educational Experience

At MIT-WPU, holistic development is encouraged not only towards academic brilliance but also toward personality development. The university has a global alumni network of 100,000+ alumni and strong industry ties that form the broad student experience. With its legacy in producing high-achieving professionals, MIT-WPU provides an environment where every Ph.D. scholar can succeed. Researchers are also provided with stimulation for innovation so that they can break free from the lines of traditional academia.

In addition to the research-focused programmes, MIT-WPU students have access to sophisticated infrastructure, including state-of-the-art research labs, making it an ideal choice for those pursuing advanced studies in a vibrant academic setting.

With the deadline of November 25, 2024, fast approaching, interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications before the last date. The Ph.D. programme at MIT-WPU provides a transformative opportunity for those seeking to make meaningful contributions to their fields. This is a chance to be part of an institution that values knowledge and cultivates innovative thinkers who will shape the future.

For more information, please visit: Ph.D. Admissions

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)