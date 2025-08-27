MNRE to Set up Task Forces to Accelerate Wind Contribution to Renewable Energy 2030 Goals

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 27: MNRE & IWTMA today discussed a possibility of establishing task forces to accelerate its 2030 renewable energy targets. The decision was made following deliberations at a high-level roundtable convened by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), where all key stakeholders -- industry leaders, policymakers, and regulators-- came together to accelerate the goal of 100 GW of wind energy by 2030.

The task forces will review existing policies and facilitate accelerated execution of wind energy projects to meet increasing demand.

Speaking at the event, Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, said, "India is uniquely positioned in wind energy, both in terms of natural resources and manufacturing strength. By setting up these taskforces, we are ensuring that India not only meets its 100 GW wind target by 2030 but also exceeds it while unlocking its potential as a global wind manufacturing hub."

Mr. Girish Tanti, Chairman of IWTMA, said, "We are witnessing huge uptake and demand for wind because of its ability to lower the cost for RTC power. Today's discussions were highly productive, with constructive dialogues across government, industry, and regulators to accelerate the pace of execution. The creation of dedicated task forces marks a new chapter in advancing India's wind energy agenda."

The event marked a milestone in India's renewable energy roadmap, underscoring wind as the backbone of affordable, round-the-clock clean power and reaffirming the country's ambition to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

