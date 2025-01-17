Mojro Technologies signs up Brewra Ventures for Southeast Asia expansion, Revolutionizing Logistics Planning & Optimization Across Emerging Markets

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 17: Mojro, the logistics SaaS platform that helps in planning and optimization of logistics for FMCG, CPG, Dairy, CEP and eCommerce companies across the world, has announced a GTM/Sales partnership with Brewra Ventures, an Outcome-based Global Sales Execution firm for Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunny Ghosh, Founder & CEO at Brewra, said, "We are excited to partner with Mojro. Their platform is trusted by several enterprises such as Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, Asian Paints, Lactalis Group and empowers them to drive efficiencies in their transportation, enabling new logistics models and realize cost savings. This partnership is in line with our focus of activating & selling for outstanding Indian enterprise B2B SaaS software in global markets."

Currently, more than 30 brands from industries such as CPG, Dairy, FMCG, and eCommerce utilize Mojro to plan, digitalize and automate their logistics operations.

This partnership will be augmenting Mojro's existing customer portfolio in SEA region which includes names such as, Century Pacific Food, Inc & Lineclear and harness Brewra's regional network and feet on the street sales and vertical experts' team from the region to tap into the growing demand of logistics planning software in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

"This Southeast Asia expansion isn't just about world class technology as an offering -- we aim to bring best practices from around the world related to logistics optimization and logistics delivery models to the market," said Kishan Aswath, CEO of Mojro.

About Mojro

Provider of SaaS-enabled logistics transportation planning and optimization solutions for enterprises. Mojro offers multi-dimensional optimization using heuristic algorithms, significantly increasing optimization within a finite compute time. The platform is highly scalable and customizable and caters to all the miles of the supply chain (both procurement & distribution). More information at https://www.mojro.com

About Brewra Ventures

Brewra Ventures is an Outcome based Global Sales Execution firm headquartered in Bangalore India with offices in the United States, EU, Scandinavia, Southeast Asia and the GCC region. Founded in 2022 by Sunny Ghosh and Dave Banerjee, Brewra engages with outstanding Enterprise B2B SaaS and AI first companies in activating and selling their products in global markets with team of sales and vertical experts. More thoughts at https://www.brewra.com/

