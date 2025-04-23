MPOWER Financing partners with Yudi J to sponsor free "Study in the USA" workshops across India

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech company and leading provider of student loans to international students, is excited to announce its partnership with Yudi J for the "Be USA-ready 2025" workshop series. These immersive in-person events will take place in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru, offering students across India free access to invaluable guidance on how to study, work, and thrive in the United States.

With MPOWER Financing's exclusive sponsorship, students and their families can attend these high-impact workshops at no cost, eliminating registration fees and ensuring accessibility for all - regardless of background or financial means. This initiative aligns closely with MPOWER's core mission: to break down financial barriers to international education and empower students to unlock their full potential.

"At MPOWER Financing, we believe in more than just providing education loans. We are committed to being a long-term partner in a student's academic and professional journey," said Duncan Moss, head of marketing at MPOWER Financing. "By sponsoring this workshop series with Yudi J, we are helping students in India prepare for their future in the U.S. with real strategies and authentic mentorship at no cost."

The workshops, led by global education and career coach Yudi J, will deliver insider insights on studying and succeeding in the U.S. education system. From finalizing university selections to preparing for on-campus jobs, building a powerful resume and securing internships, students will receive actionable guidance from someone who has navigated the path before them. Yudi J's experience as an international student turned professional at a Silicon Valley Fintech as a Product Manager adds unique credibility to every piece of advice shared at the event.

Students will also benefit from sessions on scholarship opportunities - such as those offered by MPOWER itself - and will gain clarity on responsible funding options for their academic pursuits. With MPOWER's no-cosigner loans, fixed interest rates, and no prepayment penalties, many students have already found a smoother and more transparent path to U.S. education financing.

Event schedule:

- Hyderabad - April 26, 2025 | B.M. Birla Science Center, 12:00 p.m.

- Mumbai - April 27, 2025 | Rangasharda Auditorium, 3:00 p.m.

- Bengaluru - May 4, 2025 | Sathya Sai Samskruta Sadanam, 3:00 p.m.

Students can register at https://academy.yudij.com/aprilevents. Slots are limited, and early sign-up is encouraged. This partnership between MPOWER Financing and Yudi J reflects a shared commitment to accessibility, empowerment and transformation through education. By removing the cost barrier to high-quality career readiness content, MPOWER continues its legacy of supporting students before, during and after their study-abroad journey.

About MPOWER Financing

Co-headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Bengaluru, India, MPOWER Financing is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data, as well as future earning potential, to serve promising international students. MPOWER works with over 500 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists primarily of former international students and provides personal financial education, immigration guidance and career support to prepare students for their professional careers after graduation. MPOWER is a Certified B-Corp and has been recognized as a Great Place To Work, one of the best fintechs to work for and the best tech workplace for diversity. The company is hiring for positions worldwide.

