Msg Advert Pvt Ltd Celebrates Successful 52nd International Summit & Awards

New Delhi [India], May 23: Msg Advert Pvt Ltd proudly hosted its 52nd edition of The International Summit & Awards on 10th May 2024 at the prestigious Said Business School, Oxford University, United Kingdom. The event was graced by an illustrious lineup of chief guests, including Alain St. Ange, Eminent Leader of Seychelles; Lubna Arshad, Lord Mayor of Oxford; Camila Pinzon, Miss World Colombia; Dr Graziella Thake, CEO of Optimisation Hub and International Speaker; and Mark Lygo, Sheriff of Oxford. The chief guests were honored by Nitish Arora and Gaganeet Kaur, Directors of Msg Advert Pvt Ltd.

The program began with the national anthems of India and the UK, setting a tone of international unity and respect. A highlight of the event was a special speech by Tejal Manharlal Rathod, Director of Elements D Coach Professional Service, who spoke on "Remodeling Leadership for Meaningful Success." Her insightful remarks were met with high praise from all the distinguished guests.

Throughout the summit, several global achievers were recognized for their outstanding contributions in various fields. These honorees received special recognition from the guest of honor, including a lapel pin from Oxford University, a medal, and a certificate.

The prominent recognitions are:

* Dr Omkar Govind Kulkarni (Advisor - Project Planning & Controls)

Title: "Excellence in Strategic and Sustainable Leadership"

A "Result Oriented" professional with close to 2 decades experience in Strategic Leadership, Project Management and Controls.

* Tejal Manharlal Rathod (Director - ElementsD Coach Professional Services India)

Title: "Leading Holistically: Excellence in Management Psychology and Workplace Well-Being)"

With twenty years of IT Industry experience, Tejal is an Author, Founder & Success Coach at eDC. Using her diverse interests, academic pursuits & experience in Management, Psychology, Health & Nutrition.

* Sanjay Jain (Director- Lex Corp, India)

Title: "Excellence in Corporate Law and Attribution Advocacy"

A distinguished Advocate and Business consultant, excels in delivering strategic counsel and inventive solutions to clients, drawing from his rich career history and education at the University of Bristol and Nottingham Business School.

* Nirvana Agrawal (The Young Girl with a sharpest memory)

Title: "The Queen's Felix Award", (Excellent & exceptional memory power)

A prodigy studying with scholarships since Grade 1 with splendid pictographic memory specialises in mythology.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Gaganeet Kaur, ensuring a memorable end to a day of celebration and inspiration.

