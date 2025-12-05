MumbaiHacks 2025 crowns India's next-gen AI innovators with INR 1 crore cash and rewards, marking the world's largest Agentic AI hackathon

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: History was forged at NESCO, Mumbai, as MumbaiHacks 2025, hosted by The Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), and Made in Mumbai, a non-profit initiative aimed at scaling the city's tech ecosystem, surpasses its own world record to become the largest Agentic AI Hackathon globally. The scale and ambition of the event underscored Mumbai's growing stature as India's AI innovation hub. The event was presented by HCLTech, a leading global technology company. MumbaiHacks 2025 also offered a prize pool of ₹1 Crore in cash and rewards.

The winning teams delivered prototypes that redefined innovation: Darshan Khapekar, Shravani Rasam, Aadil Shah, and Alfiya Siddique (Fintech); Himanshu Sharma and Hemish Jain (Healthtech); and the all-women coalition of Sejal Chaudhari, Supriya Nayak, Shambhavi Patil, and Akritee Singh (Misinformation), all demonstrating exceptional ingenuity in their respective domains.

Spanning two electrifying days, the event saw HCLTech serve as the title sponsor while IDFC FIRST Bank, besides being the banking partner, showcased its active role under the leadership of its MD & CEO, Mr Vaidyanathan. Over 3,500 innovators, including a remarkable cohort of 900 women (27% of participants), converged to push the boundaries of AI, culminating in groundbreaking solutions across three tracks: Fintech, Healthtech, and Misinformation detection. Adding a touch of inspiration, entrepreneurs from across industries acted as mentors, and coached participants throughout the night, providing expert guidance and support, and helped shortlist the finalists.

Setting a new milestone for women in tech, an all-women team hailing from Mumbai clinched victory in the Misinformation track, a testament to the rising wave of female leadership in India's technology landscape. The landmark event redefined what's possible when India's brightest minds converge with a singular vision: to revolutionise technology.

In an unprecedented move that became one of the defining moments of the event, IDFC FIRST Bank's MD & CEO, Mr Vaidyanathan, impressed by the passion and drive of the participants, personally decided to award the top 100 teams, via vouchers of ₹3,000 per team member . This spontaneous reward elevated the recognition to the top 10% of participants, reflecting the competitive spirit of the event and IDFC FIRST Bank's deep commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of tech entrepreneurs.

The winning solutions' details are as follows:

Fintech Track:

Winner: MoneyMitra, an AI-powered personal finance platform offering automated budgeting, transaction classification via OCR and SMS, smart spending alerts, stock portfolio tracking, and multilingual financial literacy modules with enterprise-grade security.

Runner up: FinOps Copilot, an automation solution that streamlines repetitive fintech operations like quote fetching and policy updates through natural language prompts, while deploying live AI agents for client reminders and policy queries.

Healthtech Track:

Winner: CardioSense AI, an Agentic AI-driven workflow that automates the detection of Coronary Artery Disease through computer vision analysis of angiography videos, addressing India's critical shortage of expert cardiologists in rural and semi-urban areas.

Runner up: Nirogya, an AI-driven healthcare platform leveraging voice, low-bandwidth video, and digital health records for symptom assessment, teleconsultations, medicine tracking, and epidemic monitoring across rural and urban India.

Misinformation Track:

Winner: Padhai Check, an Agentic AI study companion that combats exam-related misinformation by verifying multi-format inputs against official sources, communicating in Hinglish, and providing emotional well-being support to stressed students.

Runner up: The Miasma Filter, the first Agentic AI system enabling real-time accountability in live broadcasts through multimodal verification of speech, text, and video, with in-stream blocking of questionable claims before they reach viewers.

The victories of Sejal Chaudhari, Supriya Nayak, Shambhavi Patil, and Akritee Singh in the Misinformation Track exemplify what women can achieve in crucial domains when provided with the required opportunities and resources. Further, given the multifaceted industries that call Mumbai home, the victories resonated far beyond the city's borders. With participants from across India, the event transcended local origins, becoming a nationwide celebration of innovation and a powerful testament to the collective talent propelling India's technology landscape forward.

The event unfolded with registration and an opening ceremony on Day 1, followed by dinner and 16 hours of relentless ingenuity. The atmosphere crackled with creative energy as the participants worked through the night, refining their solutions until the highly anticipated winner announcement, where three teams were chosen as the winners from over 3500 participants. Finally, the event culminated in a closing ceremony graced by famed actor and TV show host Raghu Ram, known for his work as the creator of popular reality shows, MTV Roadies and MTV Splitvilla, as the chief guest. The closing ceremony also had renowned fintech influencer Sharan Hegde delivering an insightful speech demystifying complex financial concepts, inspiring participants to rethink their approach to fintech solutions.

A distinguished panel of industry leaders evaluated the participants' submissions in each track. This included Devendra Brid (Global Technology Director, HCLTech), Vishal Gondal (Founder & CEO of GOQii), Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder at V3Ventures, Founder at Dr Vaidyas), and Suraj Gaud (Head of Engineering at Extraordinary and an Early-stage Engineer at InducedAI) for the Healthtech track. For the Fintech Track, the esteemed jury comprised of Akanksha Hazari (Founder, LoveLocal), Tyagarajan Iyer (Head, Operations & Technology, IDFC FIRST Bank), and Sharan Hegde (Founder & CEO, One Percent Club). The jury of the Misinformation Track included renowned business magnate, Founder & CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, Neeraj Roy, Avantika Gode (Vice President, StartUp Policy Forum), Deepit Purkayastha (Co-Founder & CEO of InShots), Ashok Hariharan (CEO, IDfy), and Dr Gaurav Dhakar (Head of Repeatable AI Solutions Strategy).

MumbaiHacks 2025 exemplifies the ingenuity and momentum of India's technology ecosystem. Under TEAM's stewardship, this initiative has been instrumental in establishing Mumbai's reputation as India's emerging AI hub.

"MumbaiHacks has evolved from a hackathon into a movement that's reshaping Mumbai's identity as India's AI capital," said Vivek Khemani, organizer. "Witnessing one of the largest Agentic AI events with exceptional talents creating solutions that address real-world challenges reinforces our mission to build an ecosystem where innovation thrives. Our next-gen tech professionals are certainly poised to become global trailblazers. Congratulations to all the winners for their visionary solutions."

"The energy was tremendous, the vibe electric, and the ideas simply fantabulous. I can't wait to see these young entrepreneurs scale their innovations into tomorrow's unicorns" said Tyagarajan Iyer, Head of Operations & Technology, IDFC FIRST Bank.

About TEAM

Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) is a non-profit, independent industry association formed with the mission of advancing the tech ecosystem of Mumbai. Formed by some of the city's most successful tech founders, TEAM is on a mission to promote Mumbai as the hub for tech entrepreneurship.

Its Governing Council comprises of Harsh Jain, Co-Founder, Dream Sports, Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder, Activate, Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder Edition, Dhruvil Sanghvi, Co-Founder LogiNext, Akanksha Hazari, Founder LoveLocal, Vishal Gondal, Founder GOQii, Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder, Upgrad, and Vivek Khemani, Co-Founder Quantiphi.

84 members are founders from Mumbai-based tech companies: The Souled Store, upGrad, WebEngage, Zeta, Haptik, Rebel Foods, Hungama Digital Media, Jai Kisan, Luma Fertility, Mosaic Wellness, Pepperfry, PharmEasy, Purplle.com, Kodo, BookMyShow, CleverTap, Dream Sports, Eccentric, BillDesk, GOQii, Hungama, Games24x7, Khyaal

