Mystore Unveils Mystore Genie, an AI Agent Built On Google Cloud to Supercharge ONDC Network Buyer Journeys

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 3: Mystore®, the first ONDC Network-connected marketplace, has launched Mystore Genie, an advanced AI Agent designed to transform how buyers discover and shop for products on the open network. Built on Google Cloud's Agentic AI framework, Mystore Genie empowers buyers with intuitive, conversational voice and text search capabilities that drive precise product discovery, making ordering easier and enabling sellers and brands to increase conversions through better product match accuracy.

Unlike a generic chatbot, Mystore Genie goes beyond simple query handling. It leverages AI to understand search commands and user intent, delivering highly relevant, context-aware results in real time. This seamless conversational experience simplifies product discovery for buyers while boosting visibility and sales for sellers across the ONDC network.

Mystore Genie's agentic capabilities also open new possibilities for enterprise brands across industries. This powerful AI model can be tailored into a sector-specific AI Agent for domains such as agriculture, banking, FMCG, automotive, and service-based industries, helping enterprises build intelligent digital touchpoints for enhanced customer engagement and operational efficiency.

For a diverse country like India, with vast aspirational markets in Tier II-III cities and millions of first-time digital users, Mystore Genie can be a game-changing solution that simplifies product discovery for those less familiar with traditional internet search.

Here's how Mystore's AI Agent, Mystore Genie, adds value to ONDC Network-connected brands and buyers:

* Delivers intelligent, conversational product search that accurately matches buyer intent to available products.

* Enhances buyer experience with a natural, interactive chat interface with product images and pricing that drives faster decisions and higher engagement.

* Reduces friction in ordering by simplifying product discovery and narrowing results based on context and preferences.

* Supports voice commands for adding to cart, changing address and placing purchases instantly.

* Increases conversions by showing granularly matched results, improving product visibility for sellers.

* Built on the Gemini Agentic AI framework by Google, offers a robust and scalable conversational AI backbone.

* It can be customised into dedicated Agents for diverse sectors and help brands reach target audiences better for sectors like AgriTech, Banking, Retail, Services, and more, enabling smart, domain-specific automation.

"We have entered the Agentic AI era, and I am enthusiastic about the innovative applications our customers are developing and utilising with our AI models. Our partnership with ONDC and Mystore will significantly improve the interaction between buyers and sellers on the ONDC platform, ultimately expanding access to technology for Indians nationwide," said Mr. Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud India.

Highlighting the future-ready potential of Mystore Genie, Mr. Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, Mystore, said, "We are at the cusp of a generational shift where AI will fundamentally redefine how commerce is discovered, accessed, and experienced. With Mystore Genie, built on Google Cloud's Agentic AI framework, we are not just enhancing search, we are reimagining digital interaction for a billion-plus population. This marks the beginning of truly inclusive, conversational commerce for India's vast aspirational and underserved markets. In the coming years, intelligent, sector-specific agents like Mystore Genie will become the primary digital interface across industries, bridging the digital divide, driving economic participation and shaping the next era of growth for enterprises."

About Mystore

Mystore® is an ONDC-connected marketplace that offers an unparalleled Ecommerce Ecosystem, enabling Enterprises and SMEs to leverage the ONDC network to accelerate their growth. Mystore specialises in setting up dealer-network-based Quick Commerce Marketplaces for brands in record time. With its AI-enabled ecommerce solutions for smart selling (using Mystore Seller App) and buying (through the Mystore Buyer App), Mystore empowers businesses to enhance discoverability, personalise experiences, and drive growth through the ONDC Network. Mystore's cutting-edge ecommerce solutions are built on MystoreNEXT (formerly StoreHippo®) - the leading enterprise ecommerce platform powering top enterprise brands across the globe for 10 years. Mystore enables hyperlocal businesses, SMEs, D2C brands, and Enterprises to join the ONDC Network ecosystem and explore the vast Indian markets. Proudly Made in Bharat and Built for Bharat, Mystore champions inclusivity by enabling regional sellers, local businesses, and digitally underserved communities to participate meaningfully in the Indian ecommerce ecosystem. Built on next-gen technology, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and ISO/IEC 27001 compliant, Mystore offers a level-playing field and 360-degree ecommerce solutions to businesses irrespective of their size and industry vertical.

About ONDC:

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable Open Networks.

