N. Ranga Rao & Sons, Makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi Celebrated Among Top 50 India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2024

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: N. Ranga Rao & Sons (NRRS), renowned manufacturers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's leading and most beloved prayer brand, received recognition as a '"Top 50 India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2024" organization. This prestigious certification was awarded during the seventh edition of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing in 2024 category. The certification serves as validation of N. Ranga Rao & Sons' dedication to cultivating a favorable workplace atmosphere and promoting values of inclusivity, creativity, and employee welfare.

N. Ranga Rao & Sons excelled in the assessment of the five key elements of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture--Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. This certification reflects the outcomes of an employee survey aimed at providing leaders with valuable feedback, real-time data, and actionable insights essential for making strategic decisions. Furthermore, this recognition solidifies N. Ranga Rao & Sons' position as an industry leader in promoting employee well-being and professional development. By excelling in the assessment, the company demonstrates its ability to create an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and motivated to contribute their best.

Expressing his pleasure over this global recognition, Guru R, Chairman, NR Group, said, "This certification serves as validation of our organization's commitment to ethical practices and values. It reflects our dedication to nurturing a work culture that enriches the lives of all stakeholders, including employees, customers, and partners. Aligned with the vision established by our founders, we remain steadfast in our belief in doing what is right for our future."

Speaking about this certification, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd. says, "We extend our gratitude to every employee at NRRS for their invaluable contribution towards obtaining this certification. Hope is humanity's greatest creation, and we aspire to make a positive difference in the lives of all associated with our organization. We remain committed to prioritizing the employee experience, recognizing that by nurturing a supportive, collaborative, and trust-filled workplace. Receiving this prestigious recognition reinforces our belief that we are on the right path to making a meaningful impact."

Furthermore, he adds, "This certification is a result of our endless dedication towards our employees and leadership team in cultivating a nurturing and empowering work environment. Our steadfast commitment to fostering inclusivity, transparency, and trust has yielded significant rewards, and we could not be prouder. Moving forward, we will continue our pursuit of excellence, built upon a foundation of fairness, to promote a culture of equality, ethics, responsibility, and sustainability for all."

NRRS has transformed into a 'Top 50 India's Best Work Place in Manufacturing 2024,' achieving an impressive overall score of 89 per cent on the TRUST INDEX. Notably, the Great Place To Work® certification relies solely on employee feedback regarding their workplace experiences, particularly the frequency with which they perceive a high-trust environment. This certification sets the industry benchmark for identifying and honoring outstanding employee experiences.

Great Place To Work® the leading authority on workplace culture worldwide has conducted surveys involving over 100 million employees globally since 1992. Drawing from these extensive insights, the organization has identified trust as a pivotal factor in determining the success of a workplace. Through its employee survey platform, Great Place To Work® provides managers with essential insights, real-time reporting, and feedback necessary for informed decision-making regarding their workforce. Over the past three decades, the institute has conducted groundbreaking research on the attributes of outstanding workplaces and extends its services to corporations, non-profits, and governmental organizations across more than 60 countries.

Learn more at (www.greatplacetowork.in) and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a modest beginning, NRRS has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed itself towards social responsibilities and fulfills them through its charity arm NR Foundation. NRRS today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information, please visit www.nrgroup.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)