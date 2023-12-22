VMPL

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: The city of Nagpur witnessed an evening of glamour, prestige, and celebration as the Nagpur Udyog Bhushan Purskar 2023, presented by SwiftNLift Media Group, unfolded at the Regenta Hotel on December 16th, 2023.

Esteemed chief guests MLA Krishna Khopade, MLC Abhijit Vanjari, and Bollywood icon Gulshan Grover graced the occasion, adding star power to an event dedicated to recognizing and honoring outstanding entrepreneurs. The gala, sponsored by Wardha Merchant Nagari Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd. and its founder, Bhimrao Shambharkar, aimed to acknowledge and applaud the significant contributions of 80 exceptional entrepreneurs who received the prestigious Nagpur Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2023.

The award ceremony, a collaboration between SwiftNLift Media Group and Wardha Merchant Nagari Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd., showcased the commitment of both entities to supporting local businesses and fostering innovation in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Mr. Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, and his team were commended for their remarkable organization, providing a platform that not only recognizes but celebrates the unsung heroes of the business world.

The Nagpur Udyog Bhushan Purskar 2023 not only honored past achievements but also catalysed future endeavors, motivating entrepreneurs to aspire for greater heights. As each entrepreneur took the stage to receive their accolades, the event radiated an air of excitement and pride.

The Nagpur Udyog Bhushan Purskar 2023 was a testament to the collaborative spirit between SwiftNLift Media Group and Wardha Merchant Nagari Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd. The presence of distinguished guests and the business community underscored the importance of recognizing and celebrating excellence in entrepreneurship.

About SwiftNLift Media Group

SwiftNLift Media Group is a dynamic media organization committed to fostering innovation and excellence in business. Through its diverse platforms, the group provides a stage for entrepreneurs to showcase their achievements and contribute to the growth of their respective industries.

About Wardha Merchant Nagari Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd.

Wardha Merchant Nagari Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd., founded by Bhimrao Shambharkar, is dedicated to supporting local businesses and fostering economic development in the region. The society's visionary approach aligns with its commitment to creating a sustainable and thriving business environment.

Following are the award winners -

1. Bhimarao Rajendra Shambharkar - Wardha Merchant Nagari Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd. - Best Credit Cooperative Society of the Year

2. Kartik K Larokar - Maharashtra Vikas Manch - Young Business Achiever Award

3. Ashish Nimbalkar - Nimbalkar Agarbatti Industry - Nimbalkar Best Agarbatti mfg & Agarbatti Machine Wholesaler

4. Moreshwar Dongare - Magnus Marketing - Fitness Equipment Distributor

6. Sheshrao Harihar Nandanwar - Shree Maratha developer Pvt. Ltd - Most Successful Young Entrepreneurs of the Year

7. Gajanan Deoraoji Chinchulkar - Shree Maratha developer Pvt. Ltd - Most Successful Young Entrepreneurs of the Year

8. Dr. Ramesh Kumar Borkute - Yehova Yire Foundation - Most Ambitious CEO of the Year

9. Sachin Premlal Jiraje - Vaishnavi. Broker Akola - Best Customer service

10. Pramod Natthuji Raut - Jay Bhawani Agro Agencies Puraskar Seeds - Innovative Farming Practices Award

11. Ekta Khade Nandurkar - Ekta's cake Studio Ten Year Achievement - Outstanding Entrepreneur Award

12. Er. Dhawal Harshe - Divine projects - Civil Engineer of the Year

13. Prashant R. Mishra - Wavetech Infraventure - Developer of the Year

14. Sunil Gunde - All Solar energy products available - Outstanding Solar Project Implementation.

15. Anand Chandrikapure - Vastuvishva Developers and Promoters - Young Achievers in Real Estate

16. Vinod Kawade - Prince Wall Care - Business of the Year

17. Ashish Manekar - Manekar Arts Yavatmal - Emerging Artist Award

18. Vijay Karande - Karande Jewellers - Jewellers of the Year Gold, Silver, Diamonds & Gems

19. Tapan Rameshkumar Jaiswal - Zero Degree Lounge - Most Preferred Luxury Restaurant & Lounge of the year

20. Ashish Diliprao Samrit - Universal Learning Center, Nagpur - Best Educational Institute

21. Jitesh Deepak Koshatwar - Mh29 Chaha - Chai shop of the year

22. Prashant Nikhar & Ananta Nikhar - Ananta Infrastructure - Professional Excellence in Real Estate

23. Preeti Pise Kamdi - Preeticounsellinghub - PCH - Women Entrepreneur & Social Influencer of the Year

24. Parag Kosurkar - Sapalogy Pvt.Limited - Entrepreneur of the Year in Service Business

25. Ramesh B. Fule - Fule Group of Institutions & Industries - The Tycoon Award of the Year

26. Adv. Yogesh Gangwani - Metro Group of Companies - Best Real Estate Brand of Nagpur 2023

27. Deepak Paramsukh Bhute - Aashiyana Foods - Rise Award in Best Customer Service

28. Satish N. Mohod - S. N. M. Group - Best Entrepreneur of the Year

29. Pooja Shelke - Livefit Fitness & Body Transformation Studio - Health and Fitness Expert

30. Pandurang Ambatkar - MSPM Group - Maharashtra's Best Chairman of MSPM Group in Education

31. Dr. Ujwala Pravin Sabale - Health First Diagnostic Centre - Best Diagnostic Centre Service Provider of the Year

32. Harshal Nandedkar - Maple Enviro Pvt Ltd. - Most Environmentally Responsible Company of the Year

33. Akash Gaykwad - Stock Market Agency - Lifetime Achievement in Trading Excellence

34. Dr. Sanjay Choure - Revnath Choure College Saoner - Educational Institutes with Best Academic Industry Interface

35. ID Shivam pankhraj - Pankhraj N Associate - Interior Designer of the Year

36. ID Nilesh Chandu Padole - Nr home decor & interior creation - Interior Designer of the Year

37. Yogesh D Ambrate - UNITY COMPUTER SERVICES - Young entrepreneur of the Year

38. Nikesh S. Hatwar - Business Owner - Real Estate Professional of the Year

39. Avinash D Raut - SKSB Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Creative Business Of The Year

40. Dr. Nishant Barbate - NGP AGROTECH - Dynamic Business of the Year

41. Ravindra B. Rathod - Escon Tech - Innovative Brand Of the Year

42. Vishal Vitthal dhote - VRN AGRO CARE - Organic Fertilizer & Bio Pesticides Manufacturing. & Marketing

43. Milind Pradip Dahake - Era International School Bramhanwada - Best Emerging School of the Year

44. Krutika wasade - Krutika_Interior_Designs - Interior Designer Entrepreneur of the Year

45. Seema Matre - S.H.Bakers - Best Baking Class for Beginners

46. Anand Shukla - TINCO INDIA (Tinco Trending Pvt. Ltd.) - Best Steel Almirah Manufacturing Company of the Year

47. Madhuri Prashant Yenurkar - Veera Industries - Best Marketing Women of the Year

48. Altamash Zeeshaan - Heritage International School - Outstanding School Leader

49. Ankush Harkare - Instrument Sales Corporation - Technical Innovation of the Year

50. Sanket Gawande - Krishnakusum Production Houz - Best Innovator of the Year

51. Renukka S. Bobdde - Strawberry Resort - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

52. Sanjay Gulabrao Sakharkar & Mr. Kamal Gulabrao Sakharkar - Sanjay Super Shope - Entrepreneur of the Year

53. Shubham Yadunandan Mishra - Pandit ji Crane Service - Most Hydra Crane in Nagpur

54. Chahul Balpande - Startuphustler Pvt. Ltd. - Most Successful Entrepreneur of the Year

55. Nitesh Rambhauji Chaudhary/ Kunal Mahadev Chaudhary - R S Enterprises - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

56. Ar. Swati Gajanan Chute - Crevitect - Woman Entrepreneur Of The Year

57. Subrat Halder / Sumit Halder - Smartsuccess Products & Services Pvt. Ltd. - Business of the Year

58. Manisha Madhusudan Shejole - Z. P. School Pachmori - Woman Super Achiever Award

59. Shubham Pahade - Unity Realities Challenger Group - Real Estate Startup of the Year

60. Bhushan Bhaskarrao Hiwase - VijayiBhav Land Developer - Business of the Year

61. Virendra Meshram - Abhiman Mahila Urban Credit Cooperative Society Limited Nagpur & Namo Realities - Emerging Leader in Property Finance

62. Snehal Palandurkar - The Labour World - Entrepreneur of the Year

63. Kaushik Gorantiwar - HK Interior - Interior Designer of the Year

64. Pravin Namdeo Waghmare - Era International School - Best Education Startup of the Year

65. Kiran Prakash Popalghat - Sai Engineering Works - Women entrepreneur award

66. Sachin Ishwar Madavi - FW FUTURESWINGS PRODUCTS & SERVICES PVT. LTD. - Emerging Leader in Ayurvedic Industry

67. Dr. Sachin Devhare - Mugdha EECP Heart Care Center, Ajni Sq, Nagpur - Best EECP center in Nagpur

68. Rakesh Gajbhiye - Addlab - Best Consumer service

69. Aditya Sharad Chedge - Shivrai Net Cafe Sakoli - Lakhani - Startup of this Year

70. Jitesh Ashokrao Gorde - Maharashtra Auto Sales Corporation - Fortune Engine Oil - Most successful entrepreneur of this Year

71. Kirti Deshmukh - Akvins Greenzone India Pvt. Ltd. - Creative Business Of The Year

72. Prathamesh Khandare - DK Manufacturing Industry - Business of the Year

73. Sayyed Murtuza Sayyed Mumtaz - All in one News - Most Youtube Subscriber in Akola

74. Aditya Raut - Aditya Complete Livestock Solutions - Innovative Business of the Year

75. Akshay Lakadswar(Digital Akshay) - Digital Akshay Agency & Academy, Nagpur - Young Entrepreneur Of The Year In Digital Marketing

76. Kavindra Rohankar - Rohankar Trading Company - Business Hero Award

77. Dhiraj Gajanan Kode - D K CONSULTANCY - Professional Excellence in Real Estate

78. Amol Hadke - Threeh Systems Private Limited - Most Influential Leader of the Year

79. Oshin Prakash Wahane - Perfect Events & Wedding Planner - Wedding Planner of the Year

80. Er. Sanjay Chapke - Building Contractors & Government Contractor - Social Entrepreneur of the Year

