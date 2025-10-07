NAREDCO MAHI Hosts Prestigious Women Achiever Awards 2025, Recognizing Trailblazers of Real Estate

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: NAREDCO MAHI, the women's wing of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with the Women Who Lead National Award & Consortium (WWLNAC), successfully hosted the Women Achiever Awards 2025 during the NAREDCO HOMETHON Property Expo 2025, hosted by NAREDCO Maharashtra at the prestigious Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Mumbai. The spectacular evening celebrated the excellence, resilience, and vision of women shaping the real estate and allied industries, receiving an overwhelming response from across the sector.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries including Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO; Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO; Mrs. Smita Patil, National President, NAREDCO MAHI; Mrs. Smita Raje Patwardhan, The Royal Family of Jamkhandi; Dr. Sunita Karad, Dean, MIT World Peace University; Mrs. Radhika Sudhir, Founder, WWLNAC; Mr. Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO West; and Mr. Hitesh Thakkar, Vice President, NAREDCO Maharashtra. The evening also witnessed the presence of eminent leaders of NAREDCO Maharashtra, along with several prominent industry leaders and changemakers. Actress Ms. Anusha Dandekar also marked her presence and applauded the initiative.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of NAREDCO, showcased the pivotal role of women in building society and their growing impact on the real estate sector. He emphasized that women leaders bring unique perspectives that strengthen communities, and underlined NAREDCO MAHI's vision to enhance women's participation in leadership, with a strong focus on sustainability and skill development. "This award is not just recognition, it is a platform to empower women who are actively shaping the industry and inspiring future generations," he said.

Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, emphasized that in today's rapidly evolving industry, women are not only contributing but reshaping the sector itself. "Initiatives like the Women Achievers Awards reflect the progressive change that is long overdue and highlight the immense talent women bring to the table," he shared.

Mrs. Smita Patil, National President of NAREDCO MAHI, said, "This evening is not just about honouring excellence, it is about celebrating the strength, resilience, and vision of women in the real estate industry. And what better time than during the auspicious festival of Navratri, when we worship the nine forms of the Goddess, to recognise and applaud the Shakti of women power." She added that recognition is not merely a reward for the past but fuel for the future, re-energizing achievers, strengthening resolve, and igniting new leaders to step forward with greater determination.

Actress Ms. Anusha Dandekar praised the initiative, remarking, "Home is a dream for every individual, and the women who help build these dreams are the real heroes." She further added that celebrating such women not only honors their efforts but also inspires countless others to follow their path.

Mrs. Radhika Sudhir, Founder of WWLNAC, reiterated the critical role of women in business and society, adding that this platform is a powerful step toward recognizing incredible women from across the country.

The Women Achievers Awards 2025 stood out as more than an award ceremony, it was a movement to spotlight women who are redefining leadership, inspiring change, and shaping the future of real estate and allied industries.

The initiative was supported by leading industry names, with Hiranandani Communities as the Powered By partner, Incuspaze and MIT World Peace University as Silver Partners, and I Knowledge Services as the Technology Partner, along with support from Kich Architectural Products, Mantra Properties, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and gifting partner Giftzy.

