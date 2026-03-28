Nilkamal Homes Launches 'Safe Space Studios' for Content Creators in Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: India's creator economy is growing rapidly, with thousands of independent influencers, vloggers and digital storytellers producing content every day. However, many creators face a common challenge - finding professional, well-designed and visually appealing spaces where they can shoot high-quality content. Studio rentals and premium locations are often expensive and not easily accessible for emerging creators.

Nilkamal Homes identified this gap and addressed it with Safe Space Studios by Nilkamal Homes, a one-of-its-kind initiative that gives creators access to beautifully designed showroom spaces that can be used as ready-to-shoot sets, free of cost. The pioneering initiative transforms its flagship Bengaluru showroom at NTR Plaza, Outer Ring Rd, Marathahalli into a high-end, free-to-use production set for content creators every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

During these hours, creators can use these curated interiors of the store as ready-made sets to shoot videos, reels, podcasts, and other digital content. Through this initiative, Nilkamal Homes aims to support the growing creator community by providing a premium, safe and accessible environment where creators can bring their ideas to life and produce engaging content.

By day, the Marathahalli store functions as a Furniture showroom that welcomes customers to explore an expansive range of home furniture and decor, set within thoughtfully designed spaces that inspire confident purchase decisions. By night, it seamlessly transforms into a dynamic content creation studio, featuring multiple curated zones tailored for creators. From opulent bedroom settings to elegantly styled living and sofa spaces, each zone offers versatile styling possibilities. This unique adaptability provides creators with far greater flexibility and creative control than conventional, ready-made studios, free of cost.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Parekh, President at Nilkamal Homes, said, "Creators are the architects of today's brand narratives, yet their creative potential is often constrained by limited access to well-designed, aesthetic spaces. With Safe Space Studios by Nilkamal Homes, we aim to bridge this gap by offering thoughtfully curated, well-lit, premium environments - completely free of charge. Bengaluru, widely regarded as the epicentre of India's digital content ecosystem, was a natural choice to pilot this initiative."

Creators who want to use the space can apply through Nilkamal Homes' official Instagram page @NilkamalHomes. Selected creators will receive a two-hour shooting slot and access to multiple styled areas including living rooms, sofas, dining setups, and bedroom spaces. On-site support will also be available to ensure a smooth shooting experience.

The Marathahalli studio is a pilot project. Based on the response, Nilkamal Homes plans to expand Safe Space Studios to more than 70 Nilkamal Homes stores across India, creating one of the largest networks of free creator-friendly studio spaces in the country.

About Nilkamal Homes

Part of the legendary Nilkamal Limited group, Nilkamal Homes is a leader in the Indian home decor and furniture market. Known for their well-made furniture and decor, the brand operates 70+ stores across India, dedicated to redefining modern living for the Indian family.

For more details, please visit www.nilkamalhomes.com.

Follow on Instagram: www.instagram.com/nilkamalhomes.

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