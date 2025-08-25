NIPS Institute Launches Global Alumni Association with Over 2,000 Members Joining Worldwide

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 25: The NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, a NAAC-accredited and AICTE-approved hospitality education institution, formally launched its Global Alumni Association during its 33rd Foundation Day celebration held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. The event, which took place on August 7, marked a milestone in private hospitality education in Eastern India.

The alumni body, known as I-LEAGUE, was launched before a full house that included over 70 alumni attending in person, many accompanied by their families, alongside hundreds of students and faculty. In a display of the institute's growing global footprint, more than 2,000 alumni joined the ceremony virtually from countries across Australia, Europe, and the United States.

According to institute officials, this is among the first formalised alumni associations of its kind launched by a private hotel management institute in India -- structured with a leadership council, digital engagement strategy, and plans for mentorship, industry networking, and future global chapters.

The President of the association, Amitava Guha Thakurta, who currently serves as Regional Director and Zonal Head of PVR INOX Ltd., stated:

"We are going to build one of the most active and inspiring alumni associations in West Bengal. This is just the beginning. I invite every alumnus to be part of this journey."

Barun Kumar Ganguly, Director of Quality & Training at JW Marriott Kolkata, and the Secretary of the association, added:

"The association is a platform to reconnect, collaborate, and contribute. It allows us to shape opportunities for the next generation while remaining connected to our roots."

Founder Director Dr. Vivek Pathak shared:

"This was more than a celebration -- it was a historic homecoming. Seeing our alumni return, many with their children, was a full-circle moment. This Association will now carry the legacy of NIPS across borders and generations."

The leadership council includes some of the most successful professionals in the hospitality industry:

* Amitava Guha Thakurta (President), Regional Director & Zonal Head, PVR INOX Ltd

* Barun Kumar Ganguly (Secretary), Director, Quality & Training, JW Marriott Kolkata

* Chef Afaque Ahmed (Vice President), Ex-Carnival Cruise Line, now Chef Mentor at NIPS

* Gaurav Rohira (Treasurer), Former Revenue Head at The Oberoi Group

* Sourav Basak (Asst. Treasurer), Director of Sales, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

* Suman Mukherjee, Corporate AGM, Space Circle & The Circle Club

* Chef Quamruzzaman Rasul, Executive Chef, Eastern Metropolitan Club

Alumni Success Story Book Released

Adding to the occasion, the institute also unveiled the NIPS Alumni Success Story Book - Volume 1, a hardbound coffee table publication featuring over 100 alumni success profiles. These included professionals working in global hotel chains, cruise liners, airlines, and hospitality ventures.

The book, unveiled by alumni themselves, was described as a tribute to the NIPS legacy and an inspiration for current and future students. It will be the first in a planned series, spotlighting professional excellence and global career paths of NIPS graduates.

The event concluded with a cultural performance by Debangan Mukherjee, an alumnus turned professional singer, followed by a fellowship dinner hosted by Dr. Pathak at Park By Zone.

About NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

Founded in 1993, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management operates campuses in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Shillong, and Ranchi. The institute is affiliated with MAKAUT and is among the few private hospitality colleges in India to receive NAAC accreditation. It has a longstanding reputation for producing professionals employed in leading international hotel chains, airlines, cruise lines, and hospitality enterprises worldwide.

https://nipsgroup.in/

+919674111177

