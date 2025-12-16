NIT Kurukshetra to Host First-Ever Global Alumni Day: A Historic Homecoming of 40,000 Graduates

PNN

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], December 16: For the first time in its 62-year journey, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, an Institute of National Importance, will host its first-ever Global Alumni Day on December 20, 2025. The mega event is expected to welcome nearly 500 distinguished alumni from world-renowned companies and esteemed government services.

Many of the institute's alumni have gone on to build major enterprises and have served or are serving the nation as leading IAS and IPS officers. Eminent personalities such as IAS V.M. Bansal, IAS Vijay Mohan Jain, IAS Ankur Gupta, IAS Amarnath, former Punjab DGP Ishwar Singh, and retired Engineer-in-Chief Vijay Gupta, along with several other distinguished graduates, have confirmed their participation.

NIT Director Prof. B.V. Ramana Reddy stated that this will be the first event of its kind in the institute's history. Special committees have been formed to ensure the celebration becomes a landmark moment. To date, 40,000 students have graduated from NIT Kurukshetra, of which 15,000 are connected with the Alumni Association. Efforts are underway to reconnect the remaining 25,000 alumni.

Dr. Roger Kumar (Alumnus 1981-86, Member Alumni Endowment Board, Managing Director CASE Group, International President - World Human Rights Protection Commission, New York) stated, "The upcoming Global Alumni Day reflects a much larger vision we are shaping for the future- a vision where alumni, faculty, and students remain connected through one collaborative platform. We are currently working on several new initiatives, including an E-Magazine, a dedicated Alumni-Student Joint Portal, alumni-led mentorship programmes, and specialised technical sessions conducted by industry professionals who once sat in the same classrooms. Each of these efforts is aimed at making our students more industry-ready. When institutions strengthen alumni engagement and provide practical exposure, they strengthen India's talent ecosystem as a whole. That is the long-term commitment we are building toward."

Members of the Alumni Endowment Board and Executive Board- including Dr. Roger Kumar, Dr. Pradeep Mallah, Manorma, Prof. Dixit Garg, Dr. Pratibha Aggarwal, and Ankur Jain are actively contributing to this grand initiative.

Historically, even before the state of Haryana was formed, students from across the country were drawn to the Regional Engineering College, established in 1963. Its strong academic reputation ensured excellent placements even in earlier decades. Recognizing its growing stature, the college was upgraded to the National Institute of Technology in June 2002.

In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, NIT Kurukshetra has expanded from offering seven B.Tech programs to 15 courses across eight new programmes. Today, the institute has more than 6,250 students enrolled, including 50 international students.

While earlier alumni meets were organised batch-wise, this year marks a monumental shift. For the first time, alumni from all graduating batches worldwide will come together to celebrate the institute's first Global Alumni Day, reconnect the global NIT K family, and enrich the learning environment for more than 6,000 current students.

Visit: https://nitkkr.ac.in/

